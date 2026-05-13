Colton Library Tea Party Celebrates Moms With Games, Treats and Family Fun

Mothers, children and families gathered last week at Luque Branch Library for a Mother’s Day Tea Party hosted by Colton Community Services.

The afternoon featured bingo, sugar cube racing, refreshments and children’s activities, creating a festive space for residents to celebrate moms across generations.

Inside the library, decorated tables, colorful activity sheets and tea party-themed treats helped turn the branch into a warm community gathering place.

The event highlighted Colton’s continued effort to offer accessible, family-centered programming that brings residents together.

A guest takes part in the Mother’s Day Tea Party at Luque Branch Library, where Colton families gathered last week for refreshments, games and a community-centered celebration of moms.

Children color and enjoy snacks during Colton Community Services’ Mother’s Day Tea Party, which offers family-friendly activities inside Luque Branch Library.

Colton Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Christina Gaitan receives a bingo card during the Mother’s Day Tea Party at Luque Branch Library.



