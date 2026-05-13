Colton Library Tea Party Celebrates Moms With Games, Treats and Family Fun

Colton Library Tea Party Celebrates Moms With Games, Treats and Family Fun1 min read
Mothers, children and families gathered last week at Luque Branch Library for a Mother’s Day Tea Party hosted by Colton Community Services.
The afternoon featured bingo, sugar cube racing, refreshments and children’s activities, creating a festive space for residents to celebrate moms across generations.
Inside the library, decorated tables, colorful activity sheets and tea party-themed treats helped turn the branch into a warm community gathering place.
The event highlighted Colton’s continued effort to offer accessible, family-centered programming that brings residents together.