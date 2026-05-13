May 14, 2026

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton Library Tea Party Celebrates Moms With Games, Treats and Family Fun

1 min read
6 hours ago Denise Berver

Photos by Denise Berver: A mother and her baby join the Mother’s Day Tea Party at Luque Branch Library, where families celebrate the holiday with games, treats and children’s activities.

Mothers, children and families gathered last week at Luque Branch Library for a Mother’s Day Tea Party hosted by Colton Community Services.

The afternoon featured bingo, sugar cube racing, refreshments and children’s activities, creating a festive space for residents to celebrate moms across generations.

Inside the library, decorated tables, colorful activity sheets and tea party-themed treats helped turn the branch into a warm community gathering place.

The event highlighted Colton’s continued effort to offer accessible, family-centered programming that brings residents together.

  • A guest takes part in the Mother’s Day Tea Party at Luque Branch Library, where Colton families gathered last week for refreshments, games and a community-centered celebration of moms.
  • Children color and enjoy snacks during Colton Community Services’ Mother’s Day Tea Party, which offers family-friendly activities inside Luque Branch Library.
  • Colton Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Christina Gaitan receives a bingo card during the Mother’s Day Tea Party at Luque Branch Library.


Tags:
Don't forget to Like and Subscribe to our weekly SAC Health Answers series!

More Stories

3 min read

Moreno Valley College Marks 35 Years With Open House Showcasing Career Pathways, Support Services and Belonging

5 hours ago Erick Zambrano
1 min read

Great Y Circus Brings Historic Youth Acrobatics, Aerial Performances to Redlands Through May 17

6 hours ago Denise Berver
3 min read

Inland Empire May Day March Draws 1,000, Spotlights Labor Rights, Immigration, Environmental Justice

1 week ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

3 min read

Moreno Valley College Marks 35 Years With Open House Showcasing Career Pathways, Support Services and Belonging

5 hours ago Erick Zambrano
7 min read

San Bernardino Ward 1 Candidates Debate Downtown Revitalization, Prostitution and Safety

5 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

Colton Library Tea Party Celebrates Moms With Games, Treats and Family Fun

6 hours ago Denise Berver
1 min read

Great Y Circus Brings Historic Youth Acrobatics, Aerial Performances to Redlands Through May 17

6 hours ago Denise Berver