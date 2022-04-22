Brandon Dadé recognized with Outstanding Leadership in Education award

Local Advertisement

The annual California Association of African American Superintendents and Administrators (CAAASA) Conference was held in Sacramento from March 30 through April 1. School Administrators from throughout California attended this sold-out event.

The theme for this year was, “An Equitable Approach to Aligning Education and Health for the Success of African American and Other Students of Color.”

Speakers included Tony Thurmond, CA State Superintendent of Public Instruction; Congressman Bobby Scott, Representative (D-VA 3rd District); Dr. Miguel Cardona, US Secretary of Education; and Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President, California State Board of Education, Founder, Learning Policy Institute.

One of the highlights of the event was the awards ceremony where local administrator Brandon Dadé, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources at Colton Joint Unified School District was awarded with the “Outstanding Leadership in Education” award. Mr. Dadé is a wonderful example of a servant leader who is fully invested in the community he serves.

