Cantos Jewelry hosts a grand reopening as it moves from Highland to San Bernardino

After operating in the City of Highland for over 11 years, Cantos Jewelry successfully relocated to San Bernardino and held its official grand reopening and ribbon cutting on April 2nd.

One major component that makes this jewelry store stand out from its competitors in the area is its Owner and Jeweler Miguel Cantos is a certified gemologist, an attribute most jewelry stores do not attain.

Miguel Cantos, owner of Cantos Jewelry, is a graduate of Gemological Institute of America.

“I’m a gemologist and graduated from the Gemological Institute of America in 2012. I became a gemologist because it’s essential to the jewelry industry and to customers that support the business,” said Cantos.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony he also shared that while all jewelry stores sell diamonds, some of them are not authentic, as they’re created in a lab (known as CZ gems) and sold as real diamonds.

“Cantos Jewelry has so many stones, real diamonds, and the most important part of all is that we know where the stones come from. We have strict operations here and tell each customer exactly where their stones and diamonds come from. I like to teach them the importance of having a good diamond and the importance of checking those diamonds to determine if they’re real or not,” continued Cantos.

Miguel Cantos and his grandchildren with the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce committee members moments before cutting the ribbon on April 2nd.

At the grand reopening, community members had the opportunity to tour the store’s jewelry lab, munch on snacks and learn about all the available promotions throughout the grand reopening week.

“We have reporters from a couple different news publications and the Highland Area Chamber of Commerce with us today. I want to thank all of my clients for supporting Cantos Jewelry over the past 11 years; I’m looking forward to selling them real jewels, along with designing more custom pieces and performing repairs,” concluded Cantos.

Cantos Jewelry is located at 891 Harriman Place, Suite C, San Bernardino. For more information, call (909) 425-1472.