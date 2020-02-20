Chihuahua Cerveza quenching thirst in the Inland Empire and beyond

Local Advertisement

Chihuahua Cerveza, co-founded by Phil Jamison, former Rialto and Inland Empire resident, has found much success over the past two years.

Jamison, a graduate of California State University, San Bernardino, has found a niche in beer that makes his product stand out from the rest by focusing on generating lagers.

“Our two best-selling beers include the Rico-Mexican strong lager. It’s 6.5% by volume and it has a malt flavor. The other is the El Primero which is brewed with Pilsner and Vienna malt. It’s light and crisp at 5% alcohol,” Jamison said.

The Northern California brewed beers “Rico” lager is described as featuring a light cereal character and a subtle fruit note, without the bitterness.

Jamison shared that his beer blends two cultures…Mexican and American.

“We compete in the Mexican lager category. In the grocery store, we are located in the Mexican import section…but the beer is created here in the United States. We are not a craft brewery, our focus is simply Mexican lagers,” Jamison shared.

Another special element that makes Chihuahua Cerveza so special is that it does not have to be imported; which makes it one of the freshest beers in the market.

“We are 100 percent focused on Mexican lagers. The beer is very fresh and we make sure that it goes from the brewery to the refrigerated warehouse and then to our distributor in less than 30 days. We do not have to ship our beer by train, as many other lagers do,” explained Jamison.

Not only is Chihuahua Cerveza currently in many local grocery stores and restaurants, they are active in supporting the inland community.

“As someone who grew up in the Inland Empire, I find it important not to forget my roots. The people, the culture and environment is what shaped me into the person I am today and my inspired Chihuahua Cerveza,” continued Jamison.

As for the name, Chihuahua Cerveza means where the two rivers meet…for Jamison those two rivers are representative of two cultures (Mexican and American) that have shaped him into the individual and business owner that he is today.

“Thank you to all of the people in the Inland Empire, Rialto, CSUSB, the Ayala family, and my family for shaping me into who I am today,” concluded Jamison.

The 10-time award winning beer is located at Stater Bros., BevMo, Total Wine, Hooters, Buffalo Wild Wings and more.

For more information, visit https://www.chihuahuacerveza.com/.