Cifuentes & Figueroa Boxing host grand opening, seeks to get kids off the streets and into the gym

Local Advertisement

Cifuentes & Figueroa Boxing held its grand opening on Saturday March, 13 in San Bernardino, which was attended by 150 community members in a COVID compliant setting.

“The grand opening was supported by so many community members. We had open sparring, a car show, and attendees had the opportunity to meet with the boxing coaches,” said Carolina Ramirez, C & F Boxing administrator.

The owners of the new gym, Sunny Cifuentes and Albert Figueroa, both locals who are passionate about the sport as it builds confidence and poses the opportunity to get kids off the street.

Photo C&F Boxing: Administrator Carolina Ramirez and Co-owner Sunny Cifuentes, who are both passionate about getting kids off the street and into the gym, celebrate the grand opening of the new gym located at 1991 N. E Street in San Bernardino.

“There are a few kids I’ve been training since they were about 11 years old and today they’re in their mid-20’s. My boxing program has gotten a number of kids off the streets just by training them, showing them respect, love and making them aware that someone cares about them. You have to be passionate about mentoring and coaching kids and I love this,” said Cifuentes.

Local Advertisement

For over 20 years Cifuentes has been a boxing coach and mentor, even coaching Figueroa’s kids for two years before collaborating on the new gym.

The new boxing gym offers classes for beginner, intermediate and advanced level boxers, while its experienced coaches provide consistency and passion into both the client and the sport.

“Boxing is important to our community because it’s a positive outlet for our kids…I’d much rather have them here in the gym than out on the streets. I don’t care whose kids come through the door, I’m training every single kid as if they were my own. The youth are our future,” concluded Cifuentes.

Both men and women are welcome to join the Cifuentes & Figueroa team. The gym is located at 1991 N. E Street in San Bernardino, 92405.

For more information, call (909) 402-4533 or email c_and_f_boxing@hotmail.com.