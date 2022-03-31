CITY TALK recognizes Fernando Velasquez for 33 years of service

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, March 24 Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S González) presented the CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” recognition award to Fernando Velasquez, currently a Line Crew Supervisor in the Electric Department who has worked for the City of Colton for 33 years.

Born in Colton, Fernando grew up in Colton, has worked in Colton, and lives in Colton. Fernando has certainly seen a lot of changes in our city and changes to his position. Most people may not realize Fernando was 18 years old when he started working in Colton and had a position with the Sanitation Department. Since then, he worked in Streets, held positions as Maintenance I, II, then III, and for a period of time led an asphalt crew.

About 20 years later, Mr. Fernando was approached by the Electric Department (CED) because of his excellent record and strong work ethic. He started as a groundsman and then spent time as an apprentice, and in 2010, became a Line Man. Last year Fernando was promoted to Line Crew Supervisor, where he feels he is in a position to best serve our city.

“I spend a lot of time teaching the young guys how to do things the right way,” says Fernando. “It’s important that we older guys pass on these techniques.”

With 33 years already on the books, Mr. Fernando Velasquez has certainly paid his dues, and he certainly can teach the younger crew members quite a bit.

Having an employee like Fernando, who is both experienced and dedicated, is not only fortunate but a true blessing when it comes to training and leading our Electric Line Crews.

“We are certainly proud to recognize all of our employees in the City of Colton,” said Dr. G, and continued, “However, time and opportunity are limited, so an “Employee Spotlight” allows us to recognize the individual efforts of employees who really stand out for their dedication, hard work, and long-standing service to our various departments, and the community.”

We sure have great employees who work hard and care about our city. They do what needs to be done, and care about our city. Mr. Fernando Velasquez is one of those employees. Thank you Fernando Velasquez for all your hard work, and congratulations on this CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” recognition award.

The CITY TALK “Employee Spotlight” recognition award was established in 2020 to recognize the great efforts that employees make in service to the city and for the benefit of our community.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business Spotlight, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Dr. G is the founder of CITY TALK, a City Council Member, and a well-known community advocate. Questions and comments are always welcome.