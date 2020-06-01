Colton City Council recognizes Teacher Appreciation Day

Local Advertisement

On June 2, the Colton City Council recognized by proclamation “Teacher Appreciation Day” in honor of Teacher Appreciation month, officially established nationally each year in May. Due to the COVID-19 distancing requirements, the proclamation was officially presented that afternoon in person at the office of the Association of Colton Educators (ACE) located on H Street. According to the latest information, approximately 75 teachers reside in Colton.

At the Zoom meeting, Dr. G explained that this was the fifth time teachers were being formally recognized in the City of Colton, and was very pleased the City Council decided to continue the ”tradition.” The first Colton Teacher Appreciation Day was in 2016, and is normally observed the third Tuesday in May, this year being May 19.

During the presentation, Dr. G commented, “the Colton Teacher Appreciation Day is an important occasion for all of us.” He went on to point out that “teachers make a positive contribution to help our children succeed. They learn the Pledge of Allegiance, the U.S. Constitution, how to be responsible citizens, and how to vote.”

Each year, the search to identify teachers living in Colton is “always on the radar,” smiles Dr. G, and he encourages anyone who is a teacher, knows a teacher, or knows of a teacher to contact him whenever convenient, so that he can keep his list current.

Local Advertisement

The observance of National Teacher Appreciation dates back to 1944, when educational and political leaders in Arkansas met to discuss the need of a national day to honor teachers across the country. Almost 10 years later, Eleanor Roosevelt requested the 81st Congress to proclaim the formal establishment of a National Teachers Day. In 1980, the U.S. Congress, joined by the National Educators Association, established that the entire month of May be formally celebrated as National Teachers Month, coinciding with the end of the school year.

Long time Board Member of the Colton Joint Unified School District Frank Ibarra commented, “I applaud the Colton Teachers for their hard work, ‘extra’ work, and dedication in educating our children in service to our schools and the community.”

Mr. Dan Flores, VP of CJUSD Board adds, “I am amazed by the creativity and resiliency of our teachers, who quickly adapted to distance learning environment in support of our students during this difficult time.”

Teachers that live or work in Colton truly appreciate the continued support of the Colton City Council and the school board for recognizing those who serve in the teaching profession.

“We are honored to be a part of Colton Teacher Appreciation Day,” says Colton High teacher, Tom Wurz.

For more information, please contact Dr. G @ 213-3730.