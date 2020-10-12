Colton Joint Unified recruiting Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee members

Local Advertisement

The Colton Joint Unified School District is recruiting new members for its Measure G Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee.

The Board-approved advisory committee meets quarterly to review CJUSD bond expenditures to ensure they are within the scope of the measure. It also receives updates and tours of current bond-supported construction projects and informs the public on progress.

The committee needs new members in the following categories: member in a taxpayer organization; parent/guardian of child enrolled in the district; parent/guardian of child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization such as P.T.A. or a school site council; member in a business organization representing the business community; member in a senior citizens’ organization; community member at large.

The recently completed stadiums at Bloomington and Colton high schools were both funded through Measure G, along with the new Multipurpose Room at BHS and the Multipurpose Room currently under construction at CHS.

Previous Measure G projects include Grand Terrace High School and Joe Baca Middle School, new math and science buildings at Colton and Bloomington high schools, and modernization projects at 10 other campuses throughout the district.

Committee members serve a maximum of three consecutive two-year terms. Interested residents of the district are encouraged to complete and return an application.

Applications are available at www.colton.k12.ca.us/Page/35 or by emailing kasey_kubota@cjusd.net. The Board of Education will approve committee appointments from the pool of applications received.