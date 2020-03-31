Colton public library brings forth edutainment during quarantine

Local Advertisement

Amidst COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, Colton Public Library brings forth creative activities for the entire family in an innovative way to connect to the community.

Since the middle of March, the library staff and its Literacy Program Assistant Thomas Robles (Library Tom) have generated Facebook and YouTube videos, inclusive of story time, a sing-a-long music segment and even cooking demonstrations.

“We began this online Library Tom Storytime series about three weeks ago. The Community Services Department is unable to engage with the community at this time, so we found a way to bring stories, music and activities to children and families in Colton and beyond,” said Robles.

The videos, which are produced by the staff, originated on Facebook…but have recently expanded to YouTube last week.

Local Advertisement

“The feedback we’ve received has been so positive. The only critique or advice we received is for us to place the videos on YouTube so they can stream the videos on their TV screens,” continued Robles.

“There is no shortage of inspiration moving forward. When we post our how-to’s, parents will post their child’s drawing in the comments section for us to see and that is amazing to see,” Robles said.

When operating at full capacity, the library usually hosts a bilingual storytime to engage with children, students and parents…so this online series closes a gap that would be missing without the implementation of this technological innovative way of learning.

“We have so much to look forward to now and in the future. Moving forward we will be implementing more nursery rhymes into the storytime series. Another exciting element is that local well-known Chef Alonzo will continue to teach families how to cook healthy meals at home, with ingredients already in their fridge in a tutorial-like step by step video,” said Robles.

The library posts its videos every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2 PM and 4 PM.

“We have been brainstorming methods we can still connect to the community in a multitude of ways during these stay-at-home orders. One of those ways is through Colton Public Library’s new program called Books-To-Go,” Robles said.

To request a book, browse Colton Public Library online catalog at http://colton.polarislibrary.com, then call in book request at 909-370-5083, and pick up your book(s); limit 5.

“Thank you to the community for supporting this new online series. Also, a big thank you to the Colton Public Library staff including Lisa Sandoval, Nina Sandoval, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Arriola and Library Manager Edward Pedroza for being an essential part of this project,” concluded Robles.

For more information, visit https://www.ci.colton.ca.us/134/Library.