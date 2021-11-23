CSUSB remembers lives lost Dec. 2, 2015

Local Advertisement

The bell will ring 14 times – once for each life lost.

The College of Natural Sciences will host its annual Day of Remembrance on Thursday, Dec. 2, to honor the memories of the 14 individuals – including five alumni – who were killed during a mass shooting in 2015 in San Bernardino. The commemoration will be held on campus, but the ceremonies will also be made accessible in a virtual format.

The Day of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. at the Peace Garden located outdoors next to the Chemical Sciences Building. The ceremony will memorialize the 14 victims, including the following College of Natural Sciences alumni:

• Robert Adams of Yucaipa (public health education, 2011)

• Juan Espinoza of Highland (biology, 2002)

• Shannon Johnson of Los Angeles (environmental health science, 2004)

• Yvette Velasco of Fontana (environmental health science, 2013)

• Michael Wetzel of Lake Arrowhead (biology, 2001)

“Our Day of Remembrance is a solemn and special occasion that we will always hold in our hearts,” said Sastry G. Pantula, dean of the College of Natural Sciences. “We will gather together, we will cherish those who touched so many hearts in our communities, and we will never, ever forget their shining lives and the lessons of compassion and service that they leave us with.”

Those who wish to attend the commemoration – whether in person or via Zoom – are asked to please register using the event’s online registration form. All in-person attendees and participants must also complete the university’s COVID-19 Daily Health Screen prior to coming to campus. While the ceremonies will be held outdoors, all attendees and participants, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear face coverings while indoors on campus.

Those who wish to participate virtually may use the Day of Remembrance Zoom link (password: remember) on the day and time of the commemoration. Event details are also available on the event’s Coyote Connection post.

In addition to five CSUSB alumni who were graduates of the Department of Biology and the Department of Health Science and Human Ecology, the others who were killed in 2015 were Isaac Amanios of Fontana, Bennett Bet-Badal of Rialto, Harry Bowman of Upland, Sierra Clayborn of Moreno Valley, Aurora Godoy of San Jacinto, Larry Daniel Kaufman of Rialto, Damien Meins of Riverside, Tin Nguyen of Santa Ana, and Nicholas Thalasinos of Colton.

The Peace Garden was created in memory of the five alumni, and it features a five-sided pedestal topped by a bell. During the Day of Remembrance ceremonies, the bell is rung 14 times to mark each life that was lost in 2015 at the beginning and conclusion of the event. All 14 individuals were San Bernardino County Department of Public Health employees who were present at the Inland Regional Center for a training session and holiday gathering.

For more information about the Day of Remembrance, please contact the Office of the Dean at (909) 537-5300 or at cns@csusb.edu.