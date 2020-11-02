Delta Sigma Theta Sorority honors Dr. Judy White, Damon Alexander

Local Advertisement

As part of its longstanding history, the San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated will honor two outstanding community leaders with the Dorothy Inghram Social Action Advocate Award on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The Chapter proudly announces the selection of Dr. Judy D. White as a 2020 honoree in recognition of her inspirational leadership and invaluable contribution to the growth and educational development of Inland Empire students. Dr. White recently announced her retirement after 42 years of service in public education, effective November 1.

Mr. Damon Alexander, an active community leader, public servant, and member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated is also selected as a 2020 honoree, recognizing his tireless contributions to the increased political awareness and involvement throughout our Inland Empire communities. Mr. Alexander is currently running for the San Bernardino City Council, representing the 7th Ward.

“Due to COVID-19 we cancelled our annual Culmination program in May where we would have publicly recognized Dr. White and Mr. Alexander,” said President, Erica Shorts. “But we are planning a wonderful virtual event on November 8 and we hope their family, friends, supporters and the community will join us as we celebrate two individuals who have done so much to improve the lives of individuals and families living throughout Riverside and San Bernardino counties.”

The Dorothy Inghram Social Action Advocate Award honors the legacy of Ms. Dorothy Ella Inghram, a long time resident of the City of San Bernardino who blazed the trail for black educators when in 1942, she became the first black teacher in San Bernardino County and later the first black principal. In 1953, she became the first black school district superintendent in California. Before her death in 2012 at the age of 106, she authored five books. Ms. Inghram was also a charter member of the San Bernardino- Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter, which started in 1959.

The Dorothy Inghram Social Action Advocate Award program will take place via Zoom on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00PM. To register for the event visit website, www.sbraac-dst.org.

Register in advance for this November 8, 2020, Zoom meeting:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwrc-ypqTgtGdFHC0JbZiakhzNTyzDpqP4U

The San Bernardino-Riverside Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., is a non-profit organization that provides community service throughout the world. For more information visit our chapter website at www.sbraac-dst.org. You may also visit our national website at www.deltasigmatheta.org.