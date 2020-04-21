Dignity Health hospitals offer onsite grocery mart to staff

Local Advertisement

Community Hospital of San Bernardino (CHSB) and St. Bernardine Medical Center (SBMC) are trying to make a difficult situation a little easier for their healthcare workers with the implementation of an onsite grocery store. At CHSB, a section of the cafeteria has been set-up as a mini-mart with shopping available every day of the week. At SBMC, their food and nutrition services department has started an ordering process with groceries being bagged on the go for staff to pick-up on their way out the door.

“We are so proud of the continued dedication of our entire staff and physicians that we want to do anything we can to ease their way during this time,” states Doug Kleam, SBMC Hospital President. “It’s hard at the end of an exhausting day to think about going to the store, so we hope this program provides more time for our staff to spend with their families.”

As grocery chains face restocking issues, safety concerns, and restricted operating hours, it can be difficult for the essential healthcare workers to get items they need for their families. Thanks to the hospital’s partnership with distributors like U.S. Foods, the cafeteria is able to purchase items and sell them to staff at our cost.

“Our community continues to rally around our healthcare workers and first responders and we must do the same,” shares June Collison, CHSB Hospital President. “If we can help one another, even with simple things like groceries, we will get through this, together.”

