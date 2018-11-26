DOJ grants 500,000 to local youth organizations to help detect, curb youth opioid abuse

Local Advertisement

Earlier this month, the Youth Action Project (YAP), a San Bernardino based non-profit organization, announced funding from the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP)’s 2018 Mentoring Opportunity for Youth Initiatives grant program of $500,000.

In making the announcement YAP founder Joseph Williams was accompanied by Rep. Pete Aguilar (D- San Bernardino), Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson and San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis. The grant will allow YAP, Young Visionaries’ Executive Director Terrance Stone, Sigma Beta Xi’s Director Corey Jackson, and the Youth Action Mentoring Network – to detect and assist Inland Empire students who show risk factors for opioid abuse.

“Our region has not been immune to the nationwide opioid crisis, and too often when a young person in our community struggles with addiction, they have no clear place to turn. I’m grateful for the work of Youth Action Project to provide Inland Empire youth with the resources they need to lead happy and successful lives free from the weight of opioid addiction,” said Rep. Aguilar.

The OJJDP e3p3 Modeled Grant will include the City of Rialto, and middle and high schools in Rialto.

Local Advertisement

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson said, “Rialto continues to be a pioneer in moving initiatives forward that will empower our residents. The e3p3 Model, created by M.H.M. & Associates (a professional grant firm) serves in creating strategically aligned public, private partnerships. This win affords the City of Rialto, students and their families in being one of the first that will benefit from the program efforts to address the Opioid Crisis.”

The project was one of 12 projects funded nationwide to provide mentoring to youth at-risk of Opioid abuse.

YAP, Young Visionaries and Sigma Beta Xi have all been funded under prior initiatives using the e3p3 Model, designed to accelerate grant resources into cities/regions, and were excited to see it work once again to further assist youth in the region.

Earlier this year, Rep. Aguilar’s office held a Federal Grants Workshop to highlight best practices and share strategies for success when applying for federal grants which was attended by a representative from YAP.

“Our youth are in crisis, they are being influenced by many fronts to experiment with drugs and we will do all we can to help them combat bad information. Now more than ever drug use is promoted in music, movies and social media. We have to continue helping and mentoring our youth in making informed decisions. The resources awarded by OJJDP will support our efforts to make sure the real winners are our youth,” said Joseph Williams President San Bernardino Community College Board District Board and YAP CEO.”

The announcement came just over one year since Rep Aguilar announced an additional $500,000 to combat the broader opioid crisis within the Inland Empire.