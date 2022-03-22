Dr. G delights residents with festive cheer

Local Advertisement

By Christina Perris

Last week, one might have noticed a tall man, wearing a green-vested suit and standing at the corner of Valley and La Cadena. On one hand, a visiting passerby might be asking what was going on, but, on the other hand, most everyone in the City of Colton knows it’s probably Dr. G, our resident “Colton Leprechaun.”

For several years, Dr. G has donned custom-made costumes on holidays and has devoted quality time in and amongst the residents. This time Dr. G played the part of a Leprechaun for St. Patrick’s Day, at Halloween he was a Pharaoh, at Thanksgiving he donned a man-sized turkey costume to the delight of children, and at Christmas, Dr. G performed Christmas carols on his trumpet, as the “Colton Elf.”

March 17 was a busy day for the Colton Leprechaun. After visiting many city offices, Dr. G was invited to present himself to the children at the Colton pre-school, and then the Nazarene Church, and later at the Hutton Center to take part in the Senior 50+ St. Patrick’s Dinner. In addition, several local businesses, including Stater Bros., House of Eggs, and Karla’s Flowers requested that the Colton Leprechaun make an appearance.

Yvette Salas, Manager at Stater Bros. offered this personal quote, “I think the costumes are a great way to interact with the community.” In addition, Karla Ramirez, owner of Karla’s Flowers, commented, “This is always enjoyable for my staff and my children,” and continued, “We’ll stop by after work to take a picture.”

For the dozens of people who stopped by Stater’s corner, know that their picture with Dr. G was posted on his Facebook page @ “DrG-“. Over 90 people participated in this event and hundreds offered a wave and a honk as they drove by. This tradition is continuing to grow to the delight of Colton residents, both for young children, as well as adults.

Those who know Dr. G, which are many in the community, know that he maintains close contact with the residents. He is available, is always willing to help as much as possible, and…willing to “roll up his sleeves.” These costume appearances are just another way Dr. G reaches out to the community. Children love it, and parents enjoy a “Colton Smile.” Congratulations to Dr. G on this successful community outreach. May he be blessed with many more active years to come, and may his service to the community continue to be a blessing to all those with whom he comes into contact.

For more information about CITY TALK, various community groups, Colton history, the trash clean-up project, prayer list, Veteran Spotlight, Church Spotlight, Business spotlight, U.S. Flag watch, community projects and events, neighborhood meetings, or the online live-stream programs, text or call Dr. G @ 909-213-3730. Questions and comments are always welcome.