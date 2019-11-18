Fontana Unified named PBIS District Of Year

Local Advertisement

Fontana Unified School District was named Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) district of the year for the West End and East Valley regions of San Bernardino County during an awards ceremony on Nov. 14.

The district also had two platinum award-winning schools – the highest honor bestowed by the California PBIS Coalition – and 14 other silver and gold medal schools at the event.

Harry S. Truman Middle School and Citrus Elementary School were Fontana’s platinum-winning schools.

The districts’ other gold and silver schools honored during the ceremony were: Alder (silver);Cypress (gold); Date (silver); Fontana High (gold); Dolores Huerta International Academy (gold); Juniper (silver); Jurupa Hills High (gold); Live Oak (silver); Mango (silver); Randall Pepper (silver); Sequoia (gold); Sierra Lakes (silver); Southridge Tech (silver); and West Randall (silver).

They were among a record 186 schools and programs from the West End and East Valley regions of San Bernardino County that received recognition for their platinum, gold and silver awards at the ceremony, which was held at the Way World Outreach Church in San Bernardino.

The event was hosted by San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools’ PBIS program.

For a list of all the schools and district recognized at the awards ceremony, visit County Schools’ website at https://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/newsroom/newsroom-press-releases/2705-record-number-of-pbis-programs-from-county-to-be-honored.