Former CSUSB President Al Karnig dead at 75

Cal State San Bernardino President Emeritus Al Karnig passed away earlier today, according to university spokesperson Joe Gutierrez.

Karnig, 75, led CSUSB from 1997 to 2012–helping the university achieve records in enrollment, improve the diversity of faculty and students, develop active research and service centers, and serve on various local and statewide government board, according to his biography on the university website.

CSUSB President Tomas Morales said Karnig’s passing, “is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family, the greater community as well as those who knew and worked alongside him.”

“In this time of grief, please join me in remembering his wife, Marilyn, their children and grandchildren in our thoughts and prayers during this time of loss,” Morales expressed in an email sent to faculty and students. “I will share more information on services when they become available.”

Karnig earned his Ph. D at the University of Illinois in political science. Before serving at CSUSB he was Provost at the University of Wyoming and held a Vice-president position at Arizona State University. At the time of his passing, he was a board member for Ashford University.

Update to come.