GC July 20, 2017

Exhibits, Theatre & Seminars, Workshops:

Tuesdays, July 25, August 1, 8, 15 & Saturdays, July 29, August 5, 12, and 19 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Children’s Music Festival Workshops on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the Bowl season for children ages 4 – 12. All workshops are free and an adult must accompany children. The workshops are from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia Ave., and from 3:00 to 3:45 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mission Gables Bowl House, 168 S. Eureka. Children will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from professional artists, many of who perform at the Bowl. No reservations or registration needed, it’s on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now – July 27 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at California State University, San Bernardino opens the 47th Annual Student Art Exhibition featuring artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. The exhibition demonstrates the art department’s focus on developing emerging artists and designers who are professional, technically skilled, conceptually astute and innovative. For museum hours and other information call: 909.537.3374 or email: dnieto-godinez@csusb.edu or web raffma.csusb.edu

Now – July 31, 2017 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art presents Journey To The Beyond: Ancient Egyptians In The Pursuit Of Eternity at California State University, San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway. For information on exhibits and hours of operation call: 909.537.7373.

Now – January 7, 2018 – the Sam and Alfreda Maloof Foundation for Arts and Crafts presents New Native: Toward New Mythologies at the Jacobs Education Gallery Center featuring more than 50 works by eleven indigenous artists. According to curator and artist Tony Abeyta (Navajo), “We are exploring ways that traditional forms and practices, iconography and ancestral mythologies influence the expression of contemporary Native artists’ modernity, technology and social priorities.” Featured artists (and tribal affiliations) include: Christi Belcourt (Metis), Gerald Clarke, Jr. (Cahuilla), Craig George (Navajo – Dine), Steven Paul Judd (Kiowa/Choctaw), Monty Little (Dine), Cannupa Hanska Luger (Arikara/Hidatsa/Mandan/Lakota), Kent Monkman (Cree), Cara Romero (Chemehuevi), Diego Romero (Cochiti Pueblo), and Preston Singletary (Tlingit). Admission is free. For information and gallery hours call: 909.980.0412 or visit: malooffoundation.org

Tuesday, August 1 – the Redlands Community Center is offering a free Day-Long Musical Theatre Workshop for youth 6 to 17 years of age who are interested in theatre and dance from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The workshop features the music, script and dance from “The Little Mermaid”. The Center is located at 111 W. Lugonia Ave., Redlands. For information call: 909.798.7572

Save the Date:

Friday, July 21 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park featuring “The Jungle Book – Live Action” at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. This free community event features food vendors, arts and crafts activities and fun zone with movie presentation around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Friday, July 21 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. These four very different musicians will perform Beatles tunes shaken up with infusions of bluegrass and jazz and topped off with a classical twist. Their repertoire includes new and innovative takes on songs like … “Here Comes the Sun,” “Eleanor Rigby,” Come Together,” and many more. There is no admission charge, seating is first-come, first-served. For information on this performance and the whole season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 21 – the San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department presents Movies in the Park featuring “Rogue One” at Bryce E. Hanes Park, 900 North E Street. The movie begins at dusk, but children can enjoy arts and crafts activities beforehand. Movie goers are welcome to bring picnic baskets/coolers, blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol, umbrellas, pets or glass are allowed. For information call: Matt Douglas 909.880.1362.

Sunday, July 23 – the City of Colton Community Services present Concerts in the Park featuring The Jimmy Sterling Experience: Motown 70’s Night at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive at 6:30 p.m. Activities start at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Services by Carlos Alba Jr. Craft vendors, food and Kid Zone will be available. Concert goers are welcome to bring blankets lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Sunday, July 23 – the City of Yucaipa presents Sunday at the Park Concerts at Yucaipa Community Park, 349000 Oak Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. This concert features Smith Bank /Country. Food vendors and children activities are available. Concert goers are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and to dress with the theme of the concert. For information scall: 909.790.7460.

Tuesday, July 25 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Tarzan, the stage musical based on the Disney film (public dress rehearsal) at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. This musical features Jimmy Saiz as Tarzan and Meliss Smith as Jane with music written by rock legend Phil Collins and book by Tony Award playwright David Henry Hwang. There is no admission charge, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information on this performance and the whole season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Wednesday, July 26 – California State University, San Bernardino presents Free Summer Wednesday Concerts featuring Renee Rojanaro and After Dark from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lower Commons patio area. These highly versatile musicians will offer a wide range of styles including jazz, dance, swing, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, country, oldies and Motown. There will be concession stands, and concert goers are welcome to bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs. There is complimentary parking in Lot D. The series also provides an opportunity for the community to donate to the university’s food pantry, The Den, by bringing a non-perishable food item. For information call: 909.537.7360.

Thursday, July 27 – Inland Congregations United for Change with Common Ground for Peace plan a Peace Walk at 5:30 p.m. starting at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 6885 Del Rosa Ave., San Bernardino. This event is open to all interested in peace.

Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Tarzan the stage musical based on the Disney film at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street at 8:00 p.m. This musical features Jimmy Saiz, Tarzan and Melissa Smith, Jane with music written by rock legend Phil Collins and book by Tony Award playwright David Henry Hwang. There is no admission charge, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information on this performance and the whole season call: 909.793.7316 or visit: redlandsbowl.org

Friday, July 28 – the San Bernardino Parks and Recreation Department presents Movies in the Park featuring “Moana” at Delmann Heights Park, 2969 N. Flores Street. Movie begins at dusk but families may enjoy arts/crafts activities prior to the movie. Movie goers are welcome to bring picnic baskets/coolers, blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol, umbrellas, pets or glass allowed. For information call: Matt Douglas 909.880.1362

Friday, July 28 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park featuring “Lilo & Stitch” at Cesar Chavez Park, 600 Colton Ave. This free community event features food vendors, arts and crafts activities, and fun zone with movie presentation around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Sunday, July 30 – the City of Yucaipa presents Sunday at the Park Concerts at Yucaipa Community Park, 349000 Oak Glen Road at 6:30 p.m. This concert features Strange Days /The Doors Tribute. Food vendors and children activities are available. Concert goers are

encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and to dress with the theme of the concert. For information call: 909.790.7460.

Sunday, July 30 – the City of Colton Community Services presents Concerts in the Park featuring Latin Flair: Hermosillo Mexico at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive at 6:30 p.m. Activities start at 5:30 p.m. with DJ Services by Carlos Alba Jr. Craft vendors, food and Kid Zone will be available. Concert goers are welcome to bring blankets and lawn chairs. For information call: 909.370.6153.

Favorite Quote:

“One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood “

-Lucius Antaeus Seneca