GC July 26, 2018

Workshop:

Saturday, July 30 – the UC Master Gardener San Bernardino County Chapter and the Citrus Pest Disease Prevention Program is hosting a free workshop for small citrus growers and homeowners with back yard citrus trees on the Asian citrus psyllium and Huanglongbing disease from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Redlands Community Center, 111 W. Lugonia. The Asian citrus psyllium is a pest that can carry Huanglongbing (HLB). HLB has been found in more than 600 residential citrus tree and threatens San Bernardino county citrus. This workshop will provide information on management practices to prevent the spread of the pest and details on current quarantine zones. Information is available at CaliforniaCitrusThreat.org.

Exhibits:

Now – Tuesday, July 31 – the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art (RAFFMA) at Cal State San Bernardino presents the 49th Annual Student Art Exhibition, which features artwork from the next generation of emerging Inland Empire artists. General admission is free although donations are accepted. The RAFFMA Gallery is open 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday. For information (909) 537-7373 or visit RAFFMA.csusb.edu.

Now – Sunday, November 4 – the Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents 4 Threads: New Work, an exploration of the contemporary Chicano experience. This exhibit features the work of Jaime Chavez, Gerardo Monterrubio, Jaime Munoz, and Jaime “GERMS” Zacarias. These talented and acclaimed artists share the exuberance, richness, and pathos of their complex cultural identity. Each brings their own perspective and personal exploration of their community: Jaime Munoz, Mesoamerican imagery; Jaime Chavez, Cholo styles of the 70’s and 80’s; Jaime Zacarias, cleverly stylized Lucha Squids; and Gerardo Monterrubio, clay vessels that combine the elements of Mexican mural painting with his artist beginnings as a graffiti artist. RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn. Ave. For information call (909) 664-7111 or visit riversideartmuseum.org.

Now – December 11 – the California State University San Bernardino Anthropology Dept. presents “InlDignity” an exhibit aimed at exploring and dismantling intolerance through the experiences of Inland Empire residents. In/Dignity takes its title from a double entendre simultaneously reading as a single word – indignity – and two separate words – in dignity. These two meanings capture precisely what the exhibit examines: experiences with oppression, discrimination, bigotry, exclusion, stigma, and prejudice, and simultaneously the pride and self-respect that is necessary for everyone facing injustice. The Museum is located in the university’s College of Social and Behavioral Sciences building’s third floor, room SB-306. The Museum is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. For information and to arrange tours call the museum director at (909) 537-5505 or visit: https://csbs.csusb.edu/anthropolgy-museum. Admission is free, parking is $6.00.

Save the Date:

Thursday, July 26 – Sunday, July 29 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical. All performances start at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. This Broadway modern version of classic fairy tale includes all the songs from the Disney movie plus new songs. There will be a public dress rehearsal on Tuesday, July 25 at p.m. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, July 27 – the City of Rialto Community Services presents Movies in the Park: The Sandlot at Bud Bender Park, 235 N. Lilac Ave from 7:00 to 10:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to this free event. Activities start at 7:00 p.m. with movie at 8:00 p.m. For information call (909) 421-4949.

Friday, July 27 – Representative Pete Aguilar presents 2018 Veterans Resource Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Frank A. Gonzalez Community Center, 670 Colton, Ave. This event is open to veterans and family members of veterans who are residents of California’s 31st Congressional District. Assistance and information will be provided in areas of employment, housing and health care. Lunch will be provided. For information and to RSVP call (909) 890-4445.

Friday, July 27 – Friends of The Center for Individual Development (CID) presents its 31st Annual Grapes and Gourmet from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino International Airport, 1601 E. 3rd Street. This event features local wineries, restaurants, and breweries who will provide tastings of their products. The event is to bring awareness to the CID. In addition, 70 gift baskets will be up for silent and live auctions. For tickets visit squareup.com.

Friday, July 27 – Colton Community Services presents Colton Street Fair & Concerts 2018: The Flamingo Band from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m. at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. This free event features food, vendors, music, Kids Zone, Old School Mobile DJ and a Beer Garden. For information call (909) 370-6153 or visit www.coltonca.gov.

Saturday, July 28 – the San Bernardino Police Foundation presents the 3rd Annual CERT Magic Show at 2:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 5050 N. Sierra Way, San Bernardino. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. This family friendly event features the finest magicians from Magic Castle with opportunities for winning gift baskets. The snack bar will be open. All proceeds go to the San Bernardino Community Emergency Response Team. For tickets visit https://sbcertmagicshow.eventbrite.com.

Saturday, July 28 – Colton Community Services presents Movies in the Park: The Incredibles at Fleming Park, 525 N. La Cadena Drive. Movie starts around 8:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, lawn chairs and blankets. For information call (909) 370-6153.

Saturday, July 28 – the Conquistadores Club will hold its Annual Fundraiser from 8:00 to 12:00 a.m. at the American Legion Hall Post 155, 1401 Veterans Way, Colton. Featured will be the musical group Traveling Homeboys. This group of local musicians mostly made up of retired teachers are noted for their excellent sound and danceable music. For ticket information contact Bob Martinez at (909) 721-8072.

Sunday, July 29 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Highland Music Co., Rockin’ Oldies at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event feature food and & merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460

Sunday, July 29 – the Chicano Latino Caucus of San Bernardino County presents Cesar E. Chavez Memorial Highway Fundraiser from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Redlands, CA. For sponsorship and tickets contact Ana Gonzalez at (909) 275-9812 or Angela Barnes at (909) 991-5677.

Tuesday, July 31 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event features eight of Canada’s most in-demand musicians and singers and the world’s foremost Chicago tribute group performing the music of one the world famous pop/rock groups. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Friday, August 3 – the Redlands Bowl Summer Music Festival presents Brilliantly Bernstein! An Evening of Opera at 8:00 p.m. at the Bowl, 25 Grant Street. This free event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the composer’s birth with selection from West Side Story and the Overture to “Candide”. This concert is conducted by Frank Fetta. All concerts are first-come, first-served seating. For information call (909) 793-7316 or visit info@redlandsbowl.org.

Saturday, August 4 – Marcos Moreno and friends present the Annual Backpack & School Supply Giveaway at Perris Hill Park, 1135 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Over 500 backpacks with school supplies were distributed last year and the group hopes to distributed as many this year. Donations of supplies are still being accepted. For information contact P.montana24gmail.com.

Saturday, August 4 – Micah House Redlands, the Redlands Police Department, the City of Redlands, Family Services Association and many other community organizations and sponsors present the Annual Back2School Jam Saturday at Sylvan Park, 601 N. University from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Students K-12 will receive a backpack filled with supplies and the opportunity to win a free bike. Students must be present to receive a backpack. This free event features bike safety demonstrations, games, booths, giveaways, music and food. For information contact Alison Anderson at (909) 747-1440.

Sunday, August 5 – the City of Yucaipa presents Yucaipa Summer Concert Series: Smoking Cobras, Retro Hits at the Yucaipa Community Park Amphitheater, 34900 Oak Glen Road from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This event features food & merchandise vendors, kids activities and live music. For information call (909) 790-7460.

