Girl Scouts explore careers in transportation

Women’s Transportation Seminar of Inland Empire (WTS-IE), one of fifty local chapters worldwide and with more than 200 members throughout the region, joined the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), Omnitrans and Metrolink to host a visit with 100 Girl Scouts from throughout the Inland Empire on Feb. 13.

The day long visit began at the San Bernardino Transit Center where Omnitrans provided a tour of the facility and demonstration of how to ride the train. The group then boarded the train for a short ride to the Sante Fe Depot. SBCTA and the Rail Museum shared information about the history of the Colton Crossing and the importance of the transportation network. The group also participated in hands-on activities to stimulate their imaginations about what the future of transportation may look like and learned from women in transportation about the kinds of careers the Girl Scouts may pursue in their future.

The Classroom to Career initiative developed by the Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Alumni Network provides experiences for middle school girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Education and Math) related businesses throughout Southern California. WTS-IE and its Transportation YOU Committee created a partnership with the Girl Scouts to expand opportunities for girls in the program.

“It is more important now than ever to expose younger girls to careers in STEM. They are thirsty for knowledge about potential careers in transportation and other STEM fields.” said Lisa Reece, Vice President, HDR and WTS-IE Chapter Advisor. “WTS-IE and the Girl Scouts’ mission is simple… “work together to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”