On Sunday September 2, 2018, please join Inlandia for Hispanic Truths: Ron Arias in conversation with Juan Delgado. This event begins at 1:30 pm.

This month’s Conversations at the Culver will focus on Arias’ lifelong search for the truths about his Hispanic origins in a personal journey through research, life experience and creative work in fiction and non-fiction books.

Arias will read from a chapter of his novel-in-progress, Gardens of Plenty, titled “Love On The Run.” The chapter takes place in 1570 in the wilds of the Sierra Gorda of eastern, present-day Mexico, as well as discuss his other publications and career.

About Ron Arias

Ron Arias is a former newspaper and magazine journalist, most recently a writer and global correspondent for 22 years at People magazine. He has published the following books: The Road To Tamazunchale, a novel nominated for a National Book Award; Five Against the Sea, Healing from the Heart, Moving Target: A Memoir of Pursuit; White’s Rules: Saving Our Youth, One Kid A Time, and My Life As A Pencil. Gardens of Plenty, a coming-of-age novel set in late 16th-century Europe and New Spain (more or less, present-day Mexico). He also taught English for 13 years in the Inland Empire at San Bernardino Valley and Crafton Hills community colleges.

About Juan Delgado

Juan Delgado is a retired professor of English, Creative Writing and Chicano Literature at California State University, San Bernardino. Delgado’s collections of poetry are Green Web (1994), selected by poet Dara Weir for the Contemporary Poetry Prize at the University of Georgia; El Campo (1998); and A Rush of Hands (2003). Delgado has been poet-in-residence at the University of Miami. He is the recently retired director of the MFA program in Creative Writing and a professor of English, creative writing, Chicano literature, and poetry at the California State University, San Bernardino.