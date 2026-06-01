Singh Law HQ Founder Warns $32.5 Million Uber-Backed Ballot Measure Could Limit Accident Victims’ Recovery

A proposed Uber-backed ballot measure that has not yet qualified for California’s November 2026 general election ballot could reshape how automobile accident victims recover medical expenses, secure legal representation and pursue claims after crashes.

As of June 1, the measure was still pending signature verification by the California Secretary of State, meaning it remains a contender for the November ballot but has not yet been certified for voters to decide.

Singh Law HQ founder and principal attorney Saloni Singh is urging Californians to pay attention now, warning that the proposal could affect far more than rideshare passengers.

Uber has promoted the initiative as the “Protecting Automobile Accident Victims from Attorney Self-Dealing Act,” but the California Attorney General’s official title describes it as a measure that “limits automobile accident victims’ recovery of medical expenses and fees their attorneys may receive.”

For Singh, that distinction is central to understanding what voters may eventually be asked to decide.

“They’re calling it Protecting Accident Victims,” Singh said. “But the California Attorney General looked at it and gave it the real title: limits automobile accident victims’ recovery of medical expenses and fees their attorneys may receive.”

According to CalMatters, the proposed initiative would require automobile accident victims to retain 75% of any settlement they receive, limit how much may be awarded for medical expenses and raise the burden of proof for recovering those expenses. The measure would also restrict certain financial relationships between law firms and health care providers.

Uber has argued the proposal is needed to protect crash victims from attorneys and medical providers it says inflate costs and take too much from settlements.

“Californians deserve a system that prioritizes victims over ambulance lawyers, and that’s exactly what this measure does,” Nathan Click, a spokesperson for Uber’s campaign, told CalMatters.

Singh, whose Riverside practice focuses exclusively on personal injury cases, said voters should understand that the proposal is not limited to Uber rides or rideshare-related crashes.

“This does not just apply to Uber rides,” Singh said. “This applies to anyone who gets hit by a car while driving, bicycling, or walking as a pedestrian anywhere in California.”

Singh said the measure should also be viewed in the broader context of passenger safety and corporate accountability. She said Uber should be directing more resources toward stronger background checks, passenger safeguards and meaningful accountability for reported sexual assaults involving rideshare passengers.

“Uber has a sexual assault problem,” Singh said. “There is a sexual assault reported in an Uber every eight minutes. That’s the reality passengers are facing.”

Instead, Singh said, Uber is spending millions on a measure that she believes could make it harder for injured Californians to obtain legal representation and medical treatment after a crash. CalMatters reported that Uber has put about $32.5 million into its effort since last fall, while opponents, including attorneys and medical providers, have committed tens of millions of dollars to fight the proposal and support competing measures.

Singh said her chief concern is that limits on attorney fees and medical recovery could discourage attorneys and health care providers from taking serious injury cases, particularly when cases are expensive, complex or involve long-term treatment.

“If attorney fees and medical recovery are capped that low, your attorney has no incentive to take your case,” Singh said. “Your doctor has no incentive to treat you.”

She said serious injury cases can involve thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands, of dollars in medical expenses, damages and long-term care. If the financial structure no longer supports those cases, Singh said, accident victims may be forced to face insurance companies without the legal or medical support they need.

“You’re left alone against an insurance company and their team of attorneys,” Singh said.

Opponents of the proposed measure have raised similar concerns, arguing that the initiative could limit access to legal representation and medical care for crash victims. Medical providers have also organized against the proposal, saying it could make some doctors less likely to treat uninsured or underinsured patients injured in automobile accidents.

The measure is separate from California’s June 2 statewide direct primary election. In San Bernardino County, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, the final day to vote in person or return a completed mail ballot. Voters in the county may vote at any polling location.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2 and received by the Registrar of Voters within seven days after the election. Voters mailing ballots on Election Day are encouraged to request a hand-stamped postmark from a postal employee inside a United States Post Office. Completed mail ballots may also be returned to an official drop box or any polling place by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

While voters will not decide the Uber-backed proposal during the June primary, Singh said the measure deserves attention because of its potential statewide effect on accident victims, attorneys, doctors and anyone who uses California roads.

“So vote no on this measure,” Singh said. “Protect your right to legal representation. Protect your right to medical care after an accident.”

Singh’s warning is rooted in her work representing injured Californians in personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, slip-and-fall cases and other injury claims. She founded Singh Law HQ to provide personal, attentive and client-focused representation to people navigating the aftermath of an injury.

A UC Riverside graduate, Singh earned her Juris Doctorate from Western State College of Law in Irvine. Her background includes work at an immigration clinic, a mid-sized personal injury firm and a workers’ compensation defense firm, experience she said helps her anticipate the tactics insurance companies use and counter them on behalf of injured clients.

Singh serves clients in English, Punjabi and Hindi. Learn more here.