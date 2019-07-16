Inaugural San Bernardino Food Fest monumental for city

Local Advertisement

Photo Manny B. Sandoval: The San Bernardino Food Fest will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m., in Court Street Square.

The first ever San Bernardino Food Fest was held on Saturday, July 13th, at Court Street Square in downtown San Bernardino.

The food festival featured a couple dozen food and merchandise vendors, along with live music and great company.

Photo Manny B. Sandoval: The theme of the festival is family and community.

“Events like this are necessary because we lack community. At the end of day people in San Bernardino want to have activities that are inexpensive and family-based. We are trying to get as many people together to make some change happen. Starting off small is beautiful,” said Carmen Reyes-Gonzalez, Food Fest attendee.

City officials and dignitaries who attended the Food Fest included Mayor John Valdivia, California State Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, and San Bernardino City Unified School District Board Members Gwendolyn Rodgers and Dr. Margaret Hill.



Another group who was heavily involved in the coordination of the festival was We Are the Change organization based in San Bernardino.

“I arrived earlier today to volunteer around 4 p.m. and help set everything up,” said Ivan Garcia, member of We Are the Change. “I feel very grateful that council approved of this event. It’s the beginning of something historical. It’s great to have support from the mayor and city council.”

Another member from We Are the Change who was heavily involved in the execution of the food festival is Luis Ojeda.

Ojeda attended many city council meetings to speak out during public comment in hopes of gaining city support of the food festival, along with coordinating food vendors and the San Bernardino County health inspectors.

“Everything ran so smoothly today. Thank you to the community for coming out and making the first San Bernardino Food Festival a success,” said Ojeda.

“I would especially like to thank Mayor John Valdivia, the city council, the city manager and all of the city employees, San Bernardino County Fire, San Bernardino County Health Department, the vendors, and of course all of the volunteers,” concluded Ojeda.

The Food Fest will be held every Saturday from 6 p.m. to midnight.

For more information, visit http://sbfoodfest.com/.