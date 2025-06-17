Two SBCUSD Elementary Schools Earned 2025 California Distinguished School Awards

San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) has two more reasons to celebrate. Ramona-Alessandro Elementary School earned its first-ever California Distinguished School Award, and Palm Avenue Elementary School earned its third California Distinguished School Award this year.

“I’ve always been proud of San Bernardino City Unified School District, as a student, as a staff member and now as the superintendent,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “These two Distinguished School Awards, along with the string of other awards and honors earned by schools in our District, show just how much we SHINE.”

The prestigious California Distinguished Schools Award is presented by the California Department of Education (CDE) and recognizes schools for exceptional performance in two categories—Closing the Achievement Gap and Exceptional Student Performance.

Schools honored for Closing the Achievement Gap must show that at least 40 percent of enrolled students are from socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds and that those students have demonstrated significant growth in English language arts or math to close the achievement gap with their peers.

A total of 18 SBCUSD campuses have earned the California Distinguished Schools Award since it was established in 1985.

Palm Avenue earned a California Distinguished School Award in 2002 and 2010, making this year the third time the school has earned the honor. Palm Avenue was also the recipient of a California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award in 2000 for its School Fine Arts Program, a program which students continue to enjoy and benefit from today. To learn more about Palm Avenue Elementary, visit https://palmavenue.sbcusd.com/.

This is the first time Ramona-Alessandro has earned a California Distinguished School Award. Alessandro boasts an Accelerated Kindergarten, a Vanguard Program for first- and second-grade students, and the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) program for third- through sixth-grade students. These programs, which serve academically advanced students, are part of SBCUSD’s Magnet programs. Families may apply to have their child attend a school other than their home school to take advantage of a Magnet program.

To enroll a child in one of SBCUSD’s award-winning schools or programs, visit https://www.sbcusd.com/departments/student-services-division/enrollment-placement-services.

For more information on the California Department of Education’s Distinguished School Award, visit the official California Distinguished Schools Program webpage.