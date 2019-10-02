Inland Sound Men’s Barbershop Chorus seeking new singers, hosting Open House

Local Advertisement

Do you or someone you know like standing on corners and harmonizing with others? Do you or that someone else love the sounds of sweet, sentimental ragtime songs, or grooving to old time doo wop? If you can say yes to either of these questions, then this may be an opportunity just made for you (or that someone you know!).

The Inland Sound Men’s Barbershop Chorus will be hosting an Open House on Tuesday October 15, 2019 beginning at 7:30 pm at the Grand Terrace Senior Center, located at 22627 Grand Terrace Road in Grand Terrace. You might say they’re looking for a few good men.

Everyone is invited to come to the Open House and enjoy the sounds of some good barbershop music and some light refreshments. Inland Sound is hoping that plenty of male singers will be interested in joining the award-winning chorus. They attend various events during the year including competition singing. Their barbershop quartet, Biscuits and Gravy, won the Super Senior Quartet Champs for the entire Far Western District last year, which included competition quartets from California, Arizona, Nevada, Hawaii and part of Utah.

Geoffrey Mordue, spokesperson for the group, says that a trained voice is not required, and that they help members who don’t read music to learn how to do that. Each member is given a track to listen to in order to be able to perform their individual parts and when it all comes together, it really is beautiful music.

If you have any questions you can contact Geoffrey Mordue at 1-951-218-0441 or Dave Strough at 951-237-7883.