January 24, 2019

Local Advertisement

Public Meeting:

Wednesday, January 30 – the California Arts Council is holding a public meeting at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street, San Bernardino, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This meeting is free and open to the public. The Arts Council is a major finder of arts projects in the state. A reception for the Council, local artists and community members will beheld immediately following.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursday, January 31 – the San Bernardino Folk Singers presents San Bernardino Sings Folksongs. The focus of this group is enjoy the singing of familiar folksongs. New singers are always welcomed. The sessions are from 1:00 to 2:30 at the Garcia Center, 536 W.11th Street. For information call Joyce Seeger at (909) 882-1372.

Thursday, January 31 – PoetrIE presents “Sin Filtro”, a workshop for poets and writers at 6:00 p.m. followed by readings and conversation at 7:00 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. Refreshments will be available. This event is sponsored by a grant from the California Humanities Council.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org

Local Advertisement

Now to April 28 – UCR ARTS: California Museum Of Photography and the Riverside Art Museum present “In the Sunshine of Neglect: Defining Photographs and Radical Experiments in Inland Southern California, 1950 to the Present”. This exhibit runs simultaneously at the two museums which are three blocks apart. The Riverside Art Museum is located at 3424 Mission Inn Ave. The show presents the Inland region on the eastern edge of Los Angeles as an experimental tabula rasa playground for photographers where nothing was at stake, so everything was possible. The exhibit includes 194 works by 54 photographers. For museum hours and further information and for purchase of complete catalogue call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.riversideartmuseum.org.

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Saturday, January 26 – Friends of Regional Parks present Adult Fishing Workshop at Guasti Regional Park from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park, 800 N. Archibald Avenue, Ontario. This workshop is for beginners and seasoned fishermen. Participants begin the morning by traveling through stations led by volunteer fishing specialists to learn the basic fundamentals of lake shore fishing. The stations include knot tying, casting, cleaning, cooking and more. Immediately following the educational stations, participants can choose to partake in a two-hour open fishing session where tackle and equipment are provided. Adult workshop is for those 16 years of age and older. For information call (909) 233-6803 or email friendsofregionalparks@for-Parks.org.

Auditions:

Saturday, February, 2 – the Redlands Theatre Festival 2019 will hold auditions and interviews for the 47th season company from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Redlands Carriage House Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive, Redlands The audition is for a general spot in the company. The company is looking for performers, technicians, volunteers, and other support. Casting will be announced after the company is selected. The Redlands Theatre Festival 2019 season productions include: The Addams Family, Barefoot in the Park, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and others to be announced. Performers should prepare one song from a Broadway production and sheet music in performer’s key. An accompanist will be provided. There will be cold readings from the scripts. For questions, information and an appointment email shannon@rtseason.com.

Save the Date:

Saturday, January 26 – San Bernardino Generation Now presents The Breeze Way Art Walk Winter Edition from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. This event features live painting, art vendors, vegan Mexican food, open mic, The Little Gallery Arts Exhibit, kids art wall, and local artists plus entertainment by Band Hunter Lavendar and in the mix with DJ Jorge. The Breeze Way starts in the 400 block of 4th and connects to Court Street between E and D Streets. Free rides available on the 26th on the sbX Service.

Saturday, January 26 – Aquinas High School presents its annual “Derby and Dice Casino Night” from 7:00 p.m. to midnight at the National Orange Show Sports Center Back Stretch Room, 930 S. Arrowhead Gate 10. Admission includes Dice Money, Derby Money, and light hors d’oeuvres. The event features a no-host bar, live and silent auctions plus raffle. Casual attire is recommended. For information call (909) 886-4659.

Saturday, January 26 – the Riverside Art Museum, 3425 Mission Inn Ave, presents Kathryn Clark and Sandy Rodriguez Mondragon Artist Talk from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Both artists will walk participants through their respective exhibitions, Refugee Stories and Codex Rodriguez-Mondragon. Both will be available for a Q&A session after the talk.

Tuesday, January 29 – the Vernon Bragg Jr. Rialto Toastmaster will hold an Open House with a presentation titled “Table Topics: Improves Confidence and Impromptu Speaking Skills.” The open house is from 7:00 to 8:15 at the Rialto Fire Station #202, 1700 N. Riverside Ave. Coffee and refreshments will be served. The Rialto Toastmasters Club is a non-profit educational organization for individuals to participate and enhance public speaking communication and leadership skills. For information call Umbaji Futch at (951) 235-5123 or email RialtoToastmasters@gmail.com.

Wednesday, January 30 – Loma Linda University Health Institute For Health Policy and Leadership presents spotlight on Health Policy – Chronic Homelessness: Hospitals, Streets, or Homes? from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at the Loma Linda University Medical Center A-level Amphitheater. This event features speaker Anthony Ruffin who will speak about the challenges of getting homeless individuals into and then out of the healthcare system. For information email ihpl@llu.edu.

Friday, February 8 – an Inland Empire Defense Supply Chain & Business Resource Fair will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the San Bernardino Community College District Office, ATTC Building, 114 South Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. This free event focuses on discovering procurement opportunities, hints on diversifying your businesses to become more competitive and resilient in the area of cybersecurity. To register visit http://www.cvent.com/d/6bqfm9

Saturday, February 9 – Yucaipa Regional Park, 33900 Oak Glen Road, presents the Annual Trout Derby for Kids (ages 7 – 15) from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cost is $5 per child plus a $10 vehicle entry. Over $1,000 in prizes will be awarded to top 25 weighing trout. Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Derby will take place at Top Lake.

Favorite Quote:

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

To submit an event or information for Gloria’s Corner please email: gloscalendar@gmail.com. Deadline is 12 p.m. each Friday.