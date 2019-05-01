“Let’s Grow the Fair Together” at the 104th National Orange Show Fair

Local Advertisement

The 104th National Orange Show Fair starts Wednesday, May 1st, running until Sunday, May 5th. Bringing the community together for citrus fun, this year the theme is “Let’s Grow The Fair Together”. Each year, the National Orange Show Fair features a variety of events including carnival rides, entertainment, local vendors, food, exhibits, contests, parade, fireworks and more.

For family entertainment, the Venardos Circus, a unique Broadway-Style Circus, is back for another year with performances every day throughout the fair. With an assortment of aerialists, acrobats, juggling, hand- balancing/contortion, comedy, daredevilry and magic, this incredible Circus experience will delight adults and kids of all ages (www.VendarosCircus.com).

On Sunday, May 5th, the National Orange Show presents “Radio Lazer’s Festival Cinco de Mayo” featuring the music of Jorge Medina, Luis Coronel, Ulices Chaidez & more! Admission and live concerts are free on Sunday.

Fair admission includes these free attractions: Venardos Circus, Stingrays, Livestock, Petting Zoo, Butterfly Adventures, Brad’s World of Reptiles, Wild About Science, Model Train Exhibit, Dinosaur Adventure, Kids Zone, Citrus Displays and more.

􏰀 Wednesday – Gates open 5 pm; Admission FREE

􏰀 Thursday – Gates open 5 pm; Admission $2. – All Military Personnel with valid ID receive FREE admission or if you bring at least 2 non-perishable items admission is free.

􏰀 Friday – Gates open 5 pm; Admission $2

􏰀 Saturday – Gates open 12 pm; Admission $5

􏰀 Sunday – Gates open 12 pm; Admission FREE

􏰀 Parking $10; VIP Parking available on Sunday for $20. For more information, please call (909) 888-6788 or visit: NOSevents.com.