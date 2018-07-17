Little League Baseball, Softball Western Regional tournaments start Saturday

Local Advertisement

This summer, treat yourself and your family to the Little League® Baseball and Softball Western Regional Tournaments at Al Houghton Stadium at the Little League Western Region Headquarters, 6707 Little League Dr., in San Bernardino, Calif.

Both tournaments, which are FREE to the public, involve state champion tournament teams of boys and girls, league ages 10-12, from throughout the Western United States.

The softball regional, held from July 21-26, will see one team advance to the Little League Softball® World Series in Portland, Ore. This is the eighth year the regional tournament has been held in San Bernardino.

“We are very proud and excited for these girls. Their hard work and dedication has brought them here,” said April Meehleder, director of the Little League West Region. “We know this experience will lend lasting memories and friendships for years to come.”

The baseball regional, held from August 5-11, will see two regional champions – one from the West Region and one from the Northwest Region – move on to the Little League Baseball® World Series in Williamsport, Pa. This is the 48th year for the baseball regional in San Bernardino.

Local Advertisement

Some notable individuals who have played in the Western Regional Baseball Tournament and then enjoyed professional careers in sports include: Sean Burroughs, Hank Conger and Ken Hubbs in Major League Baseball, as well as Turk Schonert, Brian Sipe and Marques Tuiasosopo in the National Football League.

In 2007, last year’s National League Rookie of the Year Cody Bellinger played in the Western Regional with Chandler National Little League from Arizona before his team advanced to the Little League Baseball World Series.

The beauty of both tournaments comes when players from both teams step off the field following a game and then spend time together. Regardless of the final score, lasting friendships are made during their week in San Bernardino.

Winning may be nice, but it’s not what Little League focuses on. Instead, Little League uses softball and baseball as a platform to help children develop life skills, as both embody the discipline of teamwork. Under caring leadership, Little League’s movement is dedicated to helping children become good and decent citizens. It inspires them with a goal and enriches their lives as they continue to move towards finding their place in the world. Little League establishes the values of teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play.

Mark your calendars now for both regional tournaments, and then come out and show your support for these girls and boys who are living their young dreams, while learning valuable life skills by simply playing for the love of the game.