Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital welcomes nearly 1,000 guests at 33rd annual Children’s Day

Local Advertisement

Nearly 1,000 children and their chaperones from the community filled the campus lawn during the 33rd annual Children’s Day, presented by Farmer Boys, at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital (LLUCH) Wednesday, May 9.

The free event, designed for children ages 3-8, was attended by at least 10 schools and day cares in the Inland Empire. Since 1985, Children’s Day has been providing hands-on learning activities to give children non-threatening exposure to a hospital setting.

Organized by LLUCH’s child life department, the event offered various booths designed just for children, including:

– Teddy bear clinic: children were encouraged to bring their own doll or teddy bear for a “check-up.”

Local Advertisement

– Stitch station: children learned about having stitches. They were given an opportunity to be the “doctor” placing the stitches on a paper person.

– Pretend finger casting: provided by Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital child life department.

– Fire safety: provided by the department of environmental health and safety, children learned how to extinguish a fire using water and fire balloons.

– LLU School of Dentistry provided tips and demonstrations on dental health.

– LLUCH pediatric transport team shared the lifesaving measures used to transport babies and children to and from the hospital.

– Sports injury awareness, and automobile and car seat safety with Safe Children.

– Dr. Hayes’ venomous creatures: Dr. Bill Hayes held a show and tell session with his array of creatures including rattlesnakes, lizards, scorpions and more.

About Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital – LLUCH

The Children’s Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric hospital in the vast geographic region of San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties. With 348 beds dedicated just for kids, one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country and more than 100,000 children who come each year, LLUCH is a major pediatric teaching facility, known worldwide as the pioneer of neonatal heart transplantation. LLUCH is part of Loma Linda University Health – the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and more than 900 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”