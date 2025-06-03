Loma Linda Children’s Hospital Tops Off 5-Story Pediatric Specialty Tower, Centralizing Care for 75,000 Annual Visits

With more than 100 people gathered beneath a clear sky, Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital marked a major milestone on May 28, hoisting the final steel beam into place on its new Specialty Clinics building — a five-story, 105,000-square-foot facility that leaders say will transform pediatric care for the region.

“This day represents more than just steel and concrete; it shows our commitment to providing top-quality care to every child and family we serve,” said Peter Baker, senior vice president and administrator of Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital. “By bringing these pediatric specialties together in one place, we’re making care easier, faster, and more accessible for our community.”

The topping off ceremony, held at 11353 Anderson St. on the southeast corner of Barton Road and Anderson Street, celebrated not just construction progress, but a broader vision for improving pediatric care. Once operational in November 2026, the new facility will consolidate a wide range of outpatient specialty services — now scattered across multiple sites — into one centralized location. The new building is expected to accommodate more than 75,000 patient visits each year.

The Specialty Clinics will house more than 20 pediatric services, including Cardiology, Craniofacial, Spina Bifida, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Speech Therapy, Immunology, Nephrology, and Pediatric Surgery, among others.

During the event, Baker thanked hospital employees and leadership for helping bring the long-anticipated project to fruition. “Today is a celebration,” Baker said. “God is lighting our path to a special time for the children of our community.”

In a moment of humor and heartfelt emotion, Dr. Richard Chinnock, Chief Medical Officer of Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital, led a prayer and addressed the crowd. “We are dedicated to this place. And frankly, I’ve been waiting for this building to go up so I can retire, so thank you, thank you all for making this happen,” Chinnock said, drawing laughter from attendees. He appeared to get emotional as he shared his passion for his work and dedication to the hospital’s mission.

Dr. Richard Chinnock, Chief Medical Officer, grows emotional as he thanks supporters and marks the long-awaited milestone for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s new Pediatric Specialty Clinics building.

The building’s design, led by Mascari Dinh Architects, draws heavily from natural imagery intended to create a welcoming and calming environment for patients and their families. Architect Joe Mascari shared how his own grandson Reese, who has cerebral palsy, once received care at another hospital where a cold, institutional atmosphere left the child in tears — an experience that profoundly shaped Mascari’s design philosophy for this project.

“It hit home for me and hit my heart,” Mascari said. “We made a commitment to make sure that when we design, we consider the patient and their experience; as well as the families and employees of this space.”

Mascari explained that nature-inspired themes, such as fruits, insects, and wildlife, will be carried throughout all five floors to provide both color and intuitive wayfinding. “The interiors are designed to create a calming environment and enhance the children’s experience,” Mascari said.

Attendees bow their heads in prayer as Dr. Richard Chinnock leads a blessing during the May 28 topping off ceremony for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital’s new Pediatric Specialty Clinics building.

The design was also inspired by Psalm 1, centered on the metaphor of a tree planted by water — symbolizing faith, healing, and life. Stream-like paving will flow from the outdoor entry into the building, continuing the theme of tranquility and renewal inside.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation raised $15 million to support the project, which hospital officials say will significantly improve patient experience for families across the region.

As the final beam, adorned with an American flag and evergreen tree, was set in place, it not only signified the next phase of construction, but also stood as a symbol of resilience, growth, and the lives the new facility will soon serve.