March 7, 2019

Theatre:

Now – March 24. – Community Playhouse and Rialto Network present the Broadway production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at the Sandra R. Courtney Community Playhouse, 150 E. San Bernardino Ave., Rialto. This production stars Winston Peacock as the Beast and Emily Paige as Belle. It’s directed by Cameron Harris with music direction by Roxanne Cordona Lua and choreography by Jeff Hemmerling. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children, students and seniors. For tickets call (909) 873-8514 or online rialtocommunityplayers.com.

Reading Program:

Now – April 13 – the San Bernardino County Library branches in cooperation with In-N-Out Burger present the Cover to Cover Reading Club. Any child between the ages of 4 and 12 are eligible to participate. Children unable to read may participate if a parent reads with the child. For every five books read, the child will receive a Cover to Cover Achievement Award good for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Each child may ear up to three award certificates during the program. To participate a child must sign up at any San Bernardino County Library Branch. Library staff will provide information. There are two in our immediate area: Rialto Branch, 251 W. 1st Street and San Bernardino County Library, 25581 Barton Road, Loma Linda. Visit sbcounty.gov for other branches in outlying areas. Also participating are:

Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library – for Information call (909) 798-7674

Spring Break Activity:

March 18 – 22 – the City of Redlands Recreation Services will hold STEM FUNdamentLs Using Lego – Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 13:00 p.m. for ages 6 x 12 at the Redlands Carriage House at Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive. To register call (909) 798-7572 or visit http://bit.ly/2M4IV5K

Thursdays, now to June 27 – the Young Readers’ Room, A.K. Smiley Public Library presents Tiny Tots Story Time (Ages 2-3) from 10:15 to 10:30 and 10:40 to 10:55 at the library, 173 S. Eureka Street behind the Lincoln Memorial Chapel. No registration is needed. For information call: (909) 798-7674.

Exhibits, Workshops, Classes:

Thursdays, March 7 – 28 – San Bernardino Sings Folksongs from1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at the Garcia Center for the Arts, 536 W. 11th Street. This group meets weekly to learn and sing. New singers are always welcome. This group has performed at several elementary schools and the public library. For information call Joyce Seeger (909) 882-1372.

Now to March 9 – Chaffey College, 5885 Haven Ave., Rancho Cucamonga presents “Faster, Faster! The Art Of Motorcycle Culture” in the Wignall Museum Of Contemporary Art from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This exhibit of 40 works of art pays homage to the gleaming chrome, smooth leather and thundering engines of the motorcycle. An artist reception is slated for March 5th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. For information visit http://.chaffey.edu/wignall.

Now – March 31 -The Lincoln presents “Reflections of the Face of Lincoln” at the

Lincoln Memorial Shrine, 125 W. Vine Street, Redlands, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Sunday (closed most major holidays). This exhibit, created by Garner Holt Productions, Inc., is housed in the Shrine’s west wing. The show is for all ages, it’s a combination of theme park and real history. Tickets are $5 per person for an 11-minute performance. For information and to make arrangements for groups call (909) 798-7636 or (909) 798-7632 or visit lincolnshrine.org.

Now to March 31 – The Riverside Art Museum (RAM) presents Ed Fuentes: Homeboy Fauxism. An Artist Reception and talk on Sunday, February 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. features Michael Alvarez: Mama’s Boys ( and Other Stories). RAM is located at 3425 Mission Inn Avenue. For gallery hours and more information call (951) 684-7111 or visit www.RiversideAtMuseum.org.

March 2019 Women’s History Month: Visionary Women:

Champions Of Peace & Nonviolence

Save the Date:

Friday, March 8 – the YMCA Of the East Valley presents Senior Senior Prom from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Redlands YMCA, 500 East Citrus Ave. This event, geared to active older adults, will feature dinner, dancing and opportunities to win special prizes. For ticket information call (909) 798-9622 or email redlands@ymcaeastvalley.org.

Saturday, March 9 – the Inland Empire Rosie Rally Flash Mob in celebration of International Women’s Day will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Smiley Park, Eureka & Vine near the Redlands Bowl. Participants are asked to wear denim and a red scarf in honor of Rosie the Riveter.

Sunday, March 10 – the San Bernardino City Unified School District will hold a Free Family Health Clinic from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Indian Springs High School, 650 N. Del Rosa Drive, San Bernardino. Services include: Medical, Dental, Acupuncture, and Pharmaceuticals. Services will be a first come, first served, for information call (909) 383-1360.

Sunday, March 10 – Congregation Emanu El presents Cantor’s Concert: Jewish Soul Music with Cantor Jennifer Bern-Vogel & Friends and the Congregation Emanu El Choir from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m, at 1495 Ford Street. This event features the first appearance in the Inland Empire of Klezmer Juice, the new generation of Jewish Soul Music with wide ranging international backgrounds, a youthful vibe, and an exciting Latin undertone. For ticket information call (909) 307-0400.

Sunday, March 10 – Day Light Saving – 1 Hour Forward

Thursday, March 14 – Arrowhead United Way Women United will hold Women’s Month Luncheon from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Arrowhead Country Club, 3433 Parkside Drive, San Bernardino. Guest speaker is Isabelle LaRue, founder of the YouTube Show, Engineer Your Space. This networking event is a fundraising event to support programs offered to young women in the community.

Thursday, March 14 – California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) Music Department: String & Orchestra Program presents a Night Of Hispanic Classical and Folk Music at 7:30 p.m. at the CSUSB Performing Arts Recital Hall. The Program features works by composers Arturo Marquez, Silverstein Revueltas, Jose Pablo Moncayo, Hector Vila-Lobos, Astor Piazzolla, Geronimo Gimenez and features the winner of the CSUSB Young Artist Competition Winner, Ricardo Arriaga. For information and tickets call the box office (909) 537-7516.

Thursday, March 14 – the Redlands Symphony presents its 5th Annual Purse Party: Women, Wine & Handbags! at 5:00 p.m. at the Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka Street. This fundraiser is a silent and live auction with hors d’oeuvres and libations. Dozens of designer purses (new or gently used) in countless styles and patterns for every pocketbook. For information and to register call (909) 587-5565 Monday – Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or online at https//www.redlandssymphony.com/events/2019-purse-party

Saturday, March 16 – the Rialto City Clerk’s Office is hosting “Passport Day in Rialto from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 290 W. Rialto, Ave. No appointment is necessary and is open to anyone seeking a passport. All family members applying for a passport must be present. The following information is also necessary: original certified birth certificate or naturalization papers, recent passport photos (2×2) which may be taken at the City Clerk’s Office for $12, completed DS-11 form or DS-82 (available at the City Clerks Office, valid driver’s license or identification card. Payment by Check or Money Order only. For information call (909) 820-2519. Passport applications are available online at travel.state.gov.

Saturday, March 16 – Jose Angel Gutierrez, founding member of La Raza Unida Party, will give a presentation on the history of the Chicano movement through personal stories from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Gonzales Community Center, 670 N. Colton Ave, Room 2. Gutierrez will introduce his new book, The Eagle Has Eyes. Books will be available for sale as well as book signing. Admission to event is free.

Saturday, March 16 – the San Bernardino Symphony presents An Evening with Melissa Manchester at 7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre, 562 W. 4th Street. The program will feature Gershwin selections from Porgy and Bess, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with pianist Bernadine Blaha, and a tribute to “The Fellas” and her other popular hit songs. Guest conductor is Sharon Lavery. For tickets call (909) 381-5388 or visit www.sanbernardinosymphony.org or in person at the Symphony office at the Garcia Center, 536 W. 11th Street, Suite 1.

Saturday, March 16 – the San Bernardino County Regional Parks present Trout Derby from 7:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. at Mojave’s Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville. Prizes include $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third place. Twenty-two additional prizes will be awarded. Park gates open at 6:00 a.m. and derby starts promptly at 7:00 a.m. participants 16 years and older must have a valid California State fishing license. Derby entry is $20 per person plus $10 vehicle entry to the park. For information call (909) 387-2757.

Sunday, March 17 – the University of Redlands presents the President’s Honor Recital at 4:00 p.m. in the historic Memorial Chapel on campus. Featured are the 10 winning student musicians of the prestigious honor who will perform selections in voice and instruments. The event is free and the community is welcome to attend. The University of Redlands is located off the 10 freeway, University Street exit at 1200 E. Colton Ave. For information call (909) 748-8857.

Favorite Quote:

“Nobody can make you feel inferior without your permission.”

Eleanor Roosevelt

