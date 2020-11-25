Never Stop Grinding Impact provides Rialto families with Thanksgiving essentials

Local Advertisement

On Thursday, November 17, Never Stop Grinding Impact hosted its inaugural turkey drive at Morgan Elementary School in Rialto.

A partnership with Rialto Nutrition, IEHP, NSG LLC, Hyperwave Studios, Koko Nola, and United Boxing Academy, Never Stop Grinding Impact was able to provide 350+ families with turkeys and produce boxes.

“The impact we generated made me feel great. These are the streets I grew up in, so being able to give back to my community in a big way is such a blessing. We were slated to begin the turkey drive at 3 p.m., but people started lining up at 12 noon, so we had to begin an hour early. The need is definitely there…it’s a blessing and I want to motivate others to give back in their cities,” said Darious Harris, NSG Impact Founder and CEO.

Proud to give back to his hometown of Rialto is founder and CEO of Never Stop Grinding Impact Darious Harris, left, with NSG Impact Board Chair Tameka Grayson.

With the city encompassing such a need for food during this time, streets began to flood Morgan Elementary School’s surrounding neighborhoods with vehicles as recipients lined up for food, which caused a slight traffic issue.

“I have to send a huge thank you to Rialto Police Department and Rialto Unified School District’s Safety Department for assisting with the traffic issues and for being so patient with us. I look forward to working with both agencies in the future and for our toy drive on December 17 at Carter High School,” continued Harris.

As Harris and his organization faced slight traffic issues at the turkey drive, he credits the public’s reception as a motivating factor to give back again and again.

“There was one specific woman who was really grateful and she said this food has blessed her family. All of the traffic issues at the beginning made the start of the turkey drive hectic, but the end result was worth it,” Harris said.

One of his goals is to encourage communities to get out and give back.

“You don’t need to be rich to give back, small contributions count and make a difference. It’s all about unity and having the community working together, generating greater impact. Remember, when we all work together, the community is impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

On December 5, Never Stop Grinding Impact is hosting a, (COVID-19 regulated) Ugly Sweater Party at the Mayor’s Community Learning Center in Rialto, 150 W. Baseline, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., where they’ll be collecting new unwrapped toys or $10 toy donations for their toy drive on December 17. For more information, visit https://neverstopgrindingimpact.com