Never Stop Grinding provides 50 Rialto residents with free dental work, vision services

Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG), along with Healing California serviced 50 Rialto residents with free vision and dental work on February 20 at Grace Vargas Senior Center.

The COVID-19 compliant community benefit commenced through an application approval process vetted by NSG to find those most in need of teeth fillings, obstructions, cleanings, vision exams, and prescription eyeglasses, all free of charge.

“With at least 5.2 million people located in California not having dental and vision insurance, it’s so important to provide these services to elevate the quality of life for those in our Rialto community. For one, teeth are very important, it’s the first thing you see when you speak to a person, and when a person doesn’t take care of their teeth, they can develop gum disease and so many other serious diseases,” said NSG Founder and CEO Darious Harris.

At the benefit, participants were serviced with free teeth fillings, obstructions, cleanings, vision exams and prescription eyeglasses from licensed professionals…they could also choose from over 20 frames of eyewear.

Harris even detailed having a woman walk up to him at the benefit to thank him in Spanish, although he couldn’t understand everything she said…he could feel that she was grateful for the eye exam and prescription eyeglasses that would be mailed to her home.

In total NSG received over 100 applications for this initiative, but there was only space for about 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions…which is why Harris says there is an enormous need for another dental and vision community benefit later this year.

“There’s such a need for a second round of vision and dental screenings in Rialto. There’s [sic] over 100 applicants that we didn’t have the opportunity to accept and I want them to get their services. I hope that if COVID restrictions ease up a bit in the near future that we can offer these services on an even greater level,” continued Harris.

Harris also recounts speaking with Amanda DeLeon and Dwuan Rice of Rialto Police Department (who were also partners of the community benefit) and San Bernardino County 5th District Board Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. about hosting a similar community benefit in the fall, with even more doctors to serve more residents in Rialto.

Speaking with Rialto Police Department’s Community Services Officer Amanda DeLeon, she said, “Our department partnered with NSG to not only strengthen our connection to the community but to alleviate some stress for Rialto residents with essential healthcare services. This is the first time this type of benefit has been done in the city and with NSG and Healing California leading the way, I’m confident the next community benefit will be even bigger because there is definitely a need.”

Harris also shared that one of his goals is to strengthen the relationship between his community and law enforcement.

“I want to work as a community builder and showcase that unity is key. It’s important to change the narrative in our community that all police are bad, they’re not, I’m proof that a young African American man can partner with the police department for the greater good of the community,” said Harris.

Harris also alluded that the dental and vision community benefit would not have been possible without Senior Program Manager Michael Allen of Healing California, along with two of its dentists and one optometrist that volunteered their time and services, Rialto Police Department, Joe Baca, Never Stop Grinding Impact and its many volunteers.

“Remember, when we all work together, the community is impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

For more information, visit neverstopgrindingimpact.com.