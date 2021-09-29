New ‘Center for Community Organizing’ to provide training, education for future Inland Empire leaders

Local Advertisement

The Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC) is proud to announce the official Grand Opening of the Inland Empire Center for Community Organizing (IECCO) on Saturday, October 2. The IECCO will house various community service organizations that will focus on providing education and leadership training for Inland Empire residents dedicated to community organizing.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, ICUC has used the IECCO as a central base of operations to distribute over 250,000 pounds of food and 200,000 face masks to residents in low-income communities while conducting voter registration drives and directing people to housing services. Organizers say that the IECCO will be used by ICUC and partner organizations to continue providing services, host community events, and train future leaders.

“In the last year, youth and parent leaders have helped transform the Inland Empire Center for Community Organizing from a neglected space to a much more positive place for social interaction and political education,” says Miguel Rivera, Events Coordinator for ICUC. “This will be a place where aspiring organizers can help ignite the change they want to see.”

In the three decades since its founding in 1991, ICUC has dedicated its mission to help encourage people of faith to transform their lives through civic engagement and community organizing. As a result of the organization’s long-term dedication to serving Riverside and San Bernardino County residents, ICUC was awarded $6 million by the State of California to support civic engagement efforts region-wide. The organization is also a part of various community-led coalitions that focus on sustainable development and economic justice.

“ICUC’s growth is the product of years of labor and commitment from clergy, parent, and youth leaders who have worked to address key social issues through civic engagement and community organizing,” said Tom Dolan, Executive Director of ICUC. “We are confident that the Inland Empire Center for Community Organizing will serve as an important space for emerging grassroots community leaders to further increase civic engagement in this important region of the state.”

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m and feature performances and cultural vendors. The IECCO is located at 1411 North ‘D’ Street in San Bernardino. For more information, contact Miguel Rivera at miguel@icucpico.com.