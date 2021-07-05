NSG Impact helping students achieve success with 2nd Annual Back 2 School Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway next Thursday

Local Advertisement

Never Stop Grinding Impact is hitting the ground running this back-to-school season as the organization anticipates serving 600-800 students at its NSG Impact 2nd Annual Back to School Drive at Carter High school on July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Students who attend the drive-through giveaway can expect to receive a backpack filled with numerous necessities for the classroom, including pencils, pencil sharpeners, pens, books, crayons, erasers, and much more.

“It’s more important now than ever before that our communities host events like this as our students are coming back from distance learning and the pandemic has been a struggle for so many families, it will not only help the students, but the parents as well by taking the financial load off of them during these challenging times,” said NSG Impact Founder and CEO Darious Harris.

Families who are interested in attending are not required to register, but registration is strongly recommended so a hard count is garnered and every student/child that attends goes home with the supplies they need to lead a successful school year.

“We understand how difficult coming back to school will be for many families and students this year. We want to make sure that our families are prepared with the resources they need to help them have a successful school year,” said Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

Over the past 12 months, NSG Impact has made significant strides in building its community partners to elevate Rialto and its surrounding communities to build stronger communities.

Another exciting portion to the upcoming back-to-school drive is special celebrity guest NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis (formerly of the Celtics) will be present, volunteering his time and inspiring the next generation of students to reach for the stars.

“It’s important for people with a following to give back. When children and adults see professional athletes like Glen Davis and myself giving back, it sends a positive message to the kids…I would like to see more athletes and influencers out there giving back. I’m so grateful to have Glen assisting, it truly shows his compassion for the community,” continued Harris.

“I want to thank anyone who shared the NSG Impact 2nd Annual Back to School Drive flyer, donated or contributed in any way; remember when we all work together, communities are impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

In partnership with NSG Impact and Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. are City of Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson, IEHP, The Love Program, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, the San Bernardino County Department of Behavioral Health, the Transitional Assistance Department (TAD), the San Bernardino County Preschool Services Department and the San Bernardino County Library.

Please register at nsgimpact.eventbrite.com or call (909) 387-4565.