Missing Grandfather: Naiping Hou, 74, Kidnapped from Rancho Cucamonga Home Amid Rise in Crypto-Targeted Crimes

Authorities are urgently investigating the kidnapping of 74-year-old Naiping Hou, who was last seen on March 18, 2025, at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, California. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has officially classified the case as a kidnapping.

Naiping Hou, a Chinese immigrant, built a peaceful life over several decades in the United States—devoted to family, hard work, and community. He and his wife settled in Rancho Cucamonga more than 20 years ago, where they raised their family and enjoyed a quiet retirement filled with hobbies like woodworking and ping pong at the local recreation center.

Naiping is a male, 5’07” tall, weighing about 170 Lbs., grey hair (which might be dyed brown or black), and dark brown eyes. He has a birthmark on his left upper shoulder and a surgery scar on his lower back.

The Hou family has long supported causes, including higher education institutions like USC and public safety organizations.

Naiping’s disappearance occurred while his wife was abroad visiting relatives in China. Following his last known sighting, his family began receiving only text messages from Naiping — no voice calls. Over time, the language, tone, and grammar of those texts began to feel suspiciously unlike his father, prompting concern that someone else might be using his phone.

On May 4, 2025, a welfare check was requested by the family — and what authorities found was deeply alarming. Naiping’s home had been completely emptied. Personal belongings, vehicles, and even furniture were gone. The house had been freshly painted, suggesting it had been cleared out weeks before.

Investigators later discovered that over $1 million had been drained from Naiping’s financial accounts, much of it converted into cash, gold, and cryptocurrency. Several unauthorized transactions had occurred, including the sale of his vehicles, transfer of personal assets, and an attempt to lease out his home.

Authorities believe the suspects may be operating out of both the Los Angeles area and Inland Empire, using highly deceptive and coordinated tactics. They are considered dangerous.

Though the motive remains under investigation, one possible angle is emerging: Naiping’s son, Wen Hou, is the Chief Investment Officer at Coincident Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund based in Las Vegas. As crypto investments become more prominent, families of investors are increasingly being targeted. Similar crypto-related kidnappings have been reported in Florida, Las Vegas, Chicago, Connecticut, and across Europe, involving abductions, ransom demands, and financial extortion.

In Naiping’s case, no ransom demand has been made, and there has been no confirmed contact from him since March. He has simply vanished.

The Hou family is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information that leads to Naiping’s safe return or the identification and arrest of those responsible.

Submit a Tip

SMS, WhatsApp, or Signal: 213-564-9336

Telegram: https://t.me/NaiPingHouTipsBot

Visit FindNaipingHou.com for additional information and case updates.

Naiping’s son, Wen Hou, is asking for the public’s help.