Olympian Giddeon Massie meets with students

Two-time Olympian Giddeon Massie had an opportunity to meet and mentor students at the Youth Cycling Association “Ask an Olympian” event, at California State San Bernardino on Nov. 20.

Massie was accompanied by the Youth Cycling Association in a joint effort to open doors for future generations of cyclists and encourage people to participate in sports.

“Many times, participating in an activity is more than just the activity,” Massid said. “It is setting goals, managing stress, and putting in the hard work. This process can be very beneficial, both in sport and in life. I know students see this first hand in their studies and I’m honored to connect with them and hear from them about ways we can include more people in something that has such a positive impact on lives.”

Massie’s visit is the second in a series of on campus visits by accomplished cyclists as part of the youth Cycling Association’s presence on campus. On November 14, 80-year-old world hour record holder and multiple-time world champion Pat Baker visited and met with 75 students for a Q and A.

To start a Youth Cycling Association program in the community, district, or to align your club, visit YCAcycling.com.