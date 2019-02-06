Options for Youth charter school granted 5-year renewal

Local Advertisement

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Board of Education voted to approve the Options For Youth (OFY) San Bernardino Public Charter School’s Renewal Petition for five years on January 22.



For ten years, Options For Youth San Bernardino has been educating students in grades 7-12 who have faced challenges in their regular public schools. This includes social, emotional, and academic issues as well as those with chronic absences, parenting teens, foster youth, and homeless students.



SBCUSD’s graduation percentage has steadily increased over the years and is currently at an all-time high. 91.78% of Options For Youth San Bernardino students earned a diploma with or transferred back to another public school program on track to graduate, helping to bolster the SBCUSD graduation rate in 2017. The program offers the community’s underserved students a flexible, personalized approach that re-engages and empowers them to become lifelong learners who contribute to their community and be productive members of society.



Students also re-engage with their community through volunteer activities like cooking for families and helping with the Ronald McDonald House, Walk for Kids, Helping Hands Pantry, Community Gardening, Angels Closets in Redlands, and Red Cross Blood Drives.





Options For Youth San Bernardino is appreciative for the opportunity to continue to serve and educate students in the San Bernardino City Unified School District and looks forward to inspiring many more students in achieving their goals.