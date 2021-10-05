Probation brings hygiene kits, resources to reentry and at-risk population

Local Advertisement

In a continued effort to alleviate COVID-19 within the at-risk and reentry population, the San Bernardino County Probation Department distributed another 176 hygiene kits this weekend. Probation Officers also offered housing services and program resources to those in need.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Probation staff contacted probationers living at parks and hotels through the West Valley. Unlike a routine Probation compliance operation, the objective of this event was to distribute hygiene kits, provide resources to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and improve the overall wellness of probationers who were at-risk or recently released back into the community from prison or jail.

“Our goal is to hand out as many enhanced hygiene kits as we can to the at-risk and reentry population. We are very aware of the daily challenges they face and we want them to know that this Probation Department is working with the County to help in every way we can,” Chief Probation Officer Tracy Reece said.

The enhanced hygiene kits included a first aid kit, blanket, water, gloves, light sticks, masks, sanitizer, a toothbrush and toothpaste, soap, a washcloth, and socks.

The large-scale community outreach event was made possible by the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which was allotted to three San Bernardino County agencies.

This is the second outreach event of this kind. With help from the grant, the Probation Department has distributed 414 enhanced hygiene kits in two months, nearly doubling the amount that was given over the previous year.