Professional boxer set to give away hundreds of turkeys to Rialto community

Professional boxer and Never Stop Grinding Impact Founder Darious Harris is prepping to give away 300-500 turkeys at its 2nd Annual Turkey Drive-through Giveaway on November 12, 9 AM to 2 PM, at Eisenhower High School.

“It’s very important to give back in this way because before Never Stop Grinding Impact, I don’t know of any annual turkey drives that took place in the city. As a Rialto native, I wanted to provide these resources so our community doesn’t have to travel to other cities, especially since some residents don’t have transportation; I want our community to have easy access to pick up a turkey,” said Harris.

Although registration for the drive-through event is recommended, it’s not required for the first-come, first-served giveaway.

“I want to keep doing these food drives now and in the future to motivate other athletes to return to their hometowns and do the same thing…that way we can all impact our communities together. As a professional athlete, it’s important for us to engage in our cities and give back to inspire the next generation of youth in our area,” continued Harris.

At the drive-through giveaway, Rialto Nutrition will also be present handing our boxes of food, including dry pantry items.

“To everyone in the Inland Community, if you can get involved with Never Stop Grinding Impact, please do. You can always volunteer or make a donation on our website; no donation is too big or too small. Remember, when we all work together, the community is impacted positively,” concluded Harris.

IEHP will be present administering Pfizer vaccines to people ages 12 and up; while a number of departments from San Bernardino County will be available with social services and resources.

Other partners include the California Conservation Corps, Chase bank, Rialto Police Department and Rialto Unified School District Police.

Register now at https://bit.ly/3mNJKm4 or visit neverstopgrindingimpact.com.