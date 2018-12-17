Rachel Jenny Hernandez

Local Advertisement

Our dear, Aunt Rachel, Nina , Sister, Mother and Friend went home to be with Jesus Christ our Savior and Lord on December 1, 2018. Rachel was born April 5, 1934 to Juan and Amada Hernandez. She leaves behind two sisters Felicitas (Concha) Hernandez from Santa Maria, Ca and Maxine Moore from Bryn Mawr, California, a brother Robert Hernandez from Redlands, California. She is preceded in death by her beloved son Michael Quezada and her brother Charlie Hernandez, her parents Amada and Juan Hernandez.

Rachel grew up in Bryn Mawr, California and went to local schools in Redlands. She worked at a young age in the local packing company packing oranges. Although, Rachel never completed high School, she loved to read and educate herself and grew into an independent, strong and confident Christian woman. Rachel was married, but later divorced. She raised her children in Colton in her house on Boardwell Ave. where she took pride and joy in her home. Rachel worked as a candy maker at Layman’s Candy Factory in Colton for about 20 years and always called Colton her home and it has always been in her heart.

She leaves behind a daughter as well as many grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her hobbies were reading and she loved attending church – she went to Vineyard Christian Center in Colton, California. The congregation including Pastor Pete and his family were very kind and assisted her as she attended the church.

She came to live in Santa Maria in 2011, and lived with family (her sister Concha and brother-in-law Alvie Sr., nephews and nieces Alvie Jr., Martha, Laura, Terry, Jo Ann, Jessica and Mark), who loved her very much. We have great memories of you Nina Rachel, you had a great sense of humor. We will cherish these memories forever.

In her spare time she loved spending time with her sister Concha and nieces and nephews. She also loved spending time with her furry friends, her dogs, which brought her a lot of joy. We know that our Aunt and sister is in the presence of God, and in no more pain. We will see you soon Aunt Rachel. We love you and will miss you very much!