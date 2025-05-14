Colton City Council Recognizes 12th Annual Museum Day

At the recent Council meeting May 6, the Colton City Council recognized by proclamation the Colton Area 12th Annual Museum Day, which has been observed since 2014 on the first Saturday in May. The proclamation was presented to five members of the Colton Area Museum Association (CAMA) Board of Directors, by Council Member, Dr. G, who is a CAMA Life Member. The CAMA Board Members in attendance were Oscar Toastado, Mary Helen Betancourt, Ruth Ann Martinez, Lori Sanchez, and Angela Wilkenson.

Since 1991, the Colton Area Museum has served as a community anchor for maintaining and preserving Colton’s rich history and cultural traditions. From buildings to sports stars, trains to public safety and the milestones of Colton High School, the CAM Museum has established a wonderful legacy of historical information and displays that spur the curiosity of just about everyone. Board Member Chuck Vasquez, who was unable to attend the ceremony, offered this explanation, “The Colton Area Museum is a cultural treasure that we must preserve for Colton’s current and future residents and visitors.”

Last year, February 2024, the museum celebrated its grand re-opening and the response to the “new look” museum has been terrific, both from residents and visitors. The traditions of the CAM are clearly evident but the visual presentation and displays are forward looking and represent a new era after being shuttered due to the pandemic. With a state-sponsored grant, the museum had the opportunity during the four years the museum was closed to give the building a face-lift. Some of the improvements included; New paint (inside and out), new displays, reader boards, video booth, raised platform, new flooring, new digital displays, video screens, and countless repairs. This year a security fence was added along the perimeter to better protect the historical building and keep the property clean, especially during off-hours.

On the programing level there is a new Board of Directors, a new lecture series, new policies for gift deeds/donations, new membership roster, and new community activities. The overall goal is to make the museum representative of the entire community as a whole.

Built in 1908, the Colton Area Museum building was the brainchild of the Colton Women’s Club, who supported a charitable trust established by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who through his efforts enabled many communities across America to build public libraries. The formal name is the Carnegie Library Building. It served as a library for many decades, and is listed on the National Registry of Historical Landmarks.

The CAMA Board of Directors appreciates the support of the Colton City Council who has once again recognized the museum programs with a proclamation honoring CAM Museum Day. “I’m proud that the City of Colton has taken the time to recognize the museum, and honor the achievements of the Museum Association, and its volunteers,” commented Board Member Mary Helen Betancourt. For more information about the museum and it programs, contact the Museum at 909-824-8814, or DrG at 909-213-3730.