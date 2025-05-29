Colton Honors 17 Student Leaders, Declares May 20 Student Leadership Day

The Colton City Council formally recognized 17 high school student leaders during its recent council meeting and proclaimed May 20 as Colton Student Leadership Day.

The students, representing a diverse range of school programs including Band, Culinary Arts, HEAL (Health Education and Leadership), Wellness, Yearbook, Auto Shop, Welding, and Graphic Communications, were honored with certificates of recognition for their demonstrated excellence in leadership.

Each student was introduced by Dr. Luis S. González, founder of the Youth Leadership Program, who announced their name, program affiliation, and post-graduation plans. Family members, teachers, and community members were present to celebrate the honorees.

The Youth Leadership Program, launched in 2016, aims to highlight students nominated by educators for leadership and excellence within their respective programs.

The 2025 student leadership honorees are:

Sarah Bautista , Culinary Arts – plans to attend San Bernardino Valley College, majoring in Culinary Arts.



Anthony Castellanos , HEAL Program – will attend Chaffey College, majoring in Anesthesiology.



Kaeley Diaz , Band – plans to study Criminology at Cal Poly Pomona.



Hailey Dubon , Wellness Program – will attend Cal State Fullerton, majoring in Business.



Emily Estrada , Culinary Arts – plans to study Business Administration at SBVC.



Sienna Fernandez , Band – will pursue Music Composition at SBVC.



Alejandra Gomez , Wellness Program – plans to attend Chaminade University of Honolulu to major in Zoology.



Joceline Lopez , HEAL Program – will study Psychology at UC Riverside.



Ash Mendoza , Yearbook – plans to major in Criminal Justice at SBVC.



Edith Orta , Yearbook – will attend SBVC; major undecided.



Ignacio Parra , Auto Shop – plans to study Nursing at Riverside City College.



Ghael Resaid Pasos , Auto Shop – will pursue a Business degree at SBVC.



Abel Perez , Welding – plans to major in Welding at SBVC.



Emily Perez , Graphic Communications – will study Biology at Cal State San Bernardino.



Melany Jimenez Prado , Graphic Communications – plans to major in Business at SBVC.



Anthony Reveles , Welding – a junior preparing for senior year after summer school.



, Welding – a junior preparing for senior year after summer school. Genesis Rodela Uriarte, Band – plans to study Microbiology at either UC Davis or UC Berkeley.

Dr. González emphasized the importance of preparing young people for adulthood through meaningful leadership opportunities and academic engagement. “The more experiences they have in their academic and social environments, the better prepared they are to be knowledgeable, competent, and productive adult citizens,” he said.

The City of Colton reaffirmed its commitment to youth leadership and education, expressing pride in the achievements of these students and their future aspirations.