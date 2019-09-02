Reading Rally field trip scheduled Sept. 10 at Cal State SB

Local Advertisement

On Sept. 10, the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools will hold a reading rally field trip for approximately 2,300 pre-kindergartners to third-graders on the campus of California State University, San Bernardino.

The reading rally, which will feature students from 18 schools in eight San Bernardino County school districts, takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The event is in support of San Bernardino County’s Vision2Read Initiative, which looks to promote early literacy and support all children from cradle to career. As part of the Vision2Read Initiative and Footsteps2Brilliance early literacy program, there is a reading challenge for children now taking place to have more than 5 million words read this summer.

Since the kickoff to the Footsteps2Brilliance reading program began in 2017, more than 117 million words have been read with more than 389,000 books by county early readers. To enroll children into the free Footsteps2Brilliance program, go to www.myf2b.com/register/SanBernardinoCounty

The reading rally field trip on Sept 10 at Cal State San Bernardino is located at 5500 University Parkway in San Bernardino.

For more information about the reading rally, call the County Schools’ Student Events at 909.386.2775.