Regional Educators of Year honored by Cal League of High Schools

Five San Bernardino County teachers are among 10 educators who were honored at the annual California League of High Schools’ Region 10 Educator of the Year awards ceremony on Nov. 22.

Along with five other teachers from Riverside County, the San Bernardino educators were celebrated during a banquet at the Ontario Airport Hotel (700 N. Haven Ave.). The five San Bernardino County teachers honored, including their schools and districts, were:

Jamie Anderson, Twentynine Palms High, Morongo Unified School District;

Jose Gomez, Arroyo Valley High, San Bernardino City Unified;

Steven Marouf, Cobalt Institute of Math and Science, Victor Valley Union High School District;

Heather Robers-Gundrum, Alta Loma High, Chaffey Joint Union High School District;

Brenda Tilford, Colony High, Chaffey Joint Union High School District.

At the awards banquet, an overall regional educator of the year was announced from the field of 10 honorees – James Adkins of Indio High in the Desert Sands Unified School District. San Bernardino County Superintendent Ted Alejandre attended the banquet and congratulated all of the honorees.

For more information on the Educator of the Year program, visit the California League of Schools’ website at www.leagueofschools.org.