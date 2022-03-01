Rep. Aguilar invites San Bernardino teacher to be virtual guest for State of the Union

Local Advertisement

Rep. Pete Aguilar invited Erin Moran, an English teacher at Cajon High School in San Bernardino to be his “Hometown Hero” virtual guest to President Biden’s State of the Union Address to Congress.

The State of the Union Address will highlight President Biden’s first year in office and outline the administration’s legislative agenda. While safety protocols mean this year’s in-person attendance will be limited, Rep. Aguilar inviting Erin as his virtual guest is an important way to recognize the accomplishments of the previous year and honor the working families of the Inland Empire.

“At this time last year, only forty-six percent of America’s schools were open to students, but today that number is 99 percent,” Rep. Aguilar said. “We have made tremendous strides this past year in the Inland Empire and across the country thanks to the resources provided in the American Rescue Plan, but none of this would be possible without the dedication of teachers like Ms. Moran. I am proud to welcome her as my virtual guest to the State of the Union Address.”

“Because of the American Rescue Plan, we were able to open schools safely, ensure vaccines are widely available, and bring much-needed peace of mind to our community. It has been incredibly rewarding to see our students back in the classroom learning and interacting with their peers,” said Erin Moran, who plans to watch the State of the Union address from her home in Redlands. “I’m grateful to President Biden and Congressman Aguilar for their work to keep schools open and their deep commitment to our students.”

The American Rescue Plan delivered $122 billion for public schools in the United States and $229,498,888 for San Bernardino City Unified School District. The landmark legislation, signed into law by President Biden in March 2021, also included roughly $93 billion for public health initiatives, including $7.5 billion for vaccine distribution and administration, $7.6 billion for local community health centers, $7 billion for public health workers like nurses, lab technicians, and epidemiologists, and $6 billion to support the supply chain for COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and related medical products.