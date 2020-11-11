Rialto Unified Child Nutrition hosts drive-thru barbeque

Local Advertisement

Rialto Child Nutrition has taken drive-thru service to a new level. On Tuesday, October 27th nearly 1,000 cars turned out for our BBQ Spooktacular. Serving 2,500 kids a two-day meal pack that included 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches brought the daily meal total to an astounding 10,000 meals served at this one location.

Pulling into the parking lot at Rialto Middle School the smell of barbequed burgers, sounds of music, and the echoes of happy children could be heard all around. All kids 1-18 years received a BBQ Western Cheeseburger lunch that was made with homemade sauce. Meals also included fresh fruits, vegetables, and milk.

Every car was provided two USDA Farmer to Families food boxes (dairy, meat, eggs, cheese, milk and produce), slushies for every child (100% fruit juice), and fun activities supporting nutrition education.

As families drove through the event they were transported into a Halloween filled zone that was fun for the whole family. The tooth fairy even made an appearance passing out toothbrushes and toothpaste to encourage kids to practice good oral health.

Local Advertisement