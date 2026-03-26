Colton Joint Unified Sets a New Standard for Early Career Technical Education Through Robotics and Veterinary Training

Colton Joint Unified School District is introducing students to career pathways early, giving families a glimpse of what it can look like when children are exposed to hands-on learning long before graduation.

That approach begins in elementary school, where students at D’Arcy Elementary (in Fontana) are learning coding, problem-solving and teamwork through an after-school robotics program. By high school, students at Bloomington High School can step into more advanced career technical education opportunities, including a veterinary assistant pathway that gives them real-world experience in animal care and clinical practice.

For district leaders, the value of those opportunities goes beyond academics.

“When students are given real-life opportunities, like the veterinary pathway, it makes a big difference,” Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda said. “They begin to see what the work is really about, they build skills, and for some students it becomes life changing because they discover, ‘I want to pursue this.’ When students have a purpose for coming to school, they become more engaged, and that carries into everything else.”

That sense of purpose is part of what makes programs like these stand out for families looking for more than a traditional classroom experience. Rather than waiting until college to explore a possible future career, students in Colton Joint Unified are being introduced to those possibilities much earlier.

A student in Colton Joint Unified School District’s after-school robotics program concentrates on assembling and testing a robot at D’Arcy Elementary School as part of a hands-on lesson in coding, problem-solving and engineering.



At D’Arcy Elementary, that starts after the school day ends.

The school’s robotics program is offered through the district’s after-school expanded learning program, giving students access to enrichment at no cost to families. Staff say the goal is not only to keep students engaged after school, but to open doors to experiences some families may not otherwise be able to access.

“We’re really trying to provide opportunities that students or families may not be able to participate in,” said Ron Perez, ASES grant manager at D’Arcy Elementary. “Everything is covered by the program. Parents aren’t asked for anything.”

Inside the robotics program, students are not just playing with machines. They are learning how to code, test ideas, adjust when something does not work and collaborate with classmates to solve problems.

“There’s a lot of programming and coding that goes into making the robot do what they want it to do,” one program representative said. “A lot of that is troubleshooting, seeing what worked, and then refining it. So there’s definitely a lot of perseverance and problem-solving.”

Perez said those after-school hours give students a different environment to grow in, one that encourages both confidence and collaboration.

“The after-school program allows for a lot of teamwork, collaboration and problem-solving with each other,” Perez said. “It offers kids a really great variety of different activities and makes really good use of those after-school hours.”

District staff also see robotics as more than a standalone elementary program. They view it as an early introduction to larger possibilities ahead.

“One of the big goals is exposure,” another district representative said. “If students didn’t know what this was or didn’t even know what the possibilities were, here’s an introduction to what they could continue learning in middle school, high school and beyond.”

Students in Bloomington High School’s veterinary assistant pathway practice animal-handling and clinical skills as they learn how to safely administer injections under classroom supervision.

A Bloomington High School student in the veterinary assistant pathway bathes and handles a dog during a hands-on grooming lesson, giving students direct experience with animal care techniques used in professional settings.



That early exposure can become a direct pathway by the time students reach Bloomington High School, where one of the district’s most hands-on programs is the veterinary assistant pathway.

The program is open to students without requiring them to give up other interests or academic opportunities. Kenneth Soldman, curriculum program specialist, said students can participate in career technical education while also staying involved in programs such as AP, AVID, sports or JROTC.

“It’s open to everyone,” Soldman said. “Students can participate in other programs along with CTE. It’s not an either-or decision.”

Bloomington High also offers additional CTE pathways, including engineering, automotive, virtual enterprise, fashion and sports marketing, and criminal justice. Still, the veterinary pathway offers one of the clearest examples of how the district is connecting classroom learning to career preparation.

Instructor Karyn Retzer, who worked as a veterinary technician for 30 years before becoming a teacher, said students often enter the program with only a basic interest in animals and leave with a much deeper understanding of the profession.

“I see students that didn’t know they wanted to go into this profession, and they found their calling,” Retzer said. “Some think they’re just going to play with puppies and kittens or that it’s going to be easy, and then they realize there’s science and responsibility behind it. It’s very validating to see students become passionate about the career and go on to college.”

Retzer said the class is intentionally structured to feel like a professional environment. Students are treated like co-workers, not just classmates, and are expected to work as a team, take responsibility and complete real tasks tied to animal care.

That workplace model has left a lasting impression on students like Rebecca De La Torre, a 2024 Bloomington High graduate who is now studying animal science at Mt. San Antonio College and preparing to transfer to Cal Poly Pomona for pre-med.

“I was very fortunate that my high school offered it,” De La Torre said. “It’s very hard to get experience like that when you’re trying to go into the medical field, especially veterinary medicine.”

De La Torre said the program gave her hands-on experience that many students do not get until much later, including vaccinations, proper animal restraint, IV catheter placement, grooming and clinical teamwork.

“It wasn’t really just a student class,” she said. “It was more like, ‘You guys are co-workers. You all work as a team. You all have responsibilities.’”

She said that structure helped prepare her for college by giving her both technical experience and confidence.

“When I got to college, I already had knowledge that some of my classmates didn’t have,” De La Torre said. “It helped take away the intimidation because I had already been exposed to so much.”

Current Bloomington High senior Yadira Sagun said the program has helped her grow in similar ways. What once felt intimidating has become something she now feels prepared to do.

“Before this class, vaccinations were something I was scared to do,” Sagun said. “Now I feel much more confident. You really do learn a lot about different behaviors of pets, how to work with them safely, and it’s also a good way to connect with people who want to pursue the same career.”

For parents, those student experiences may be the clearest indication of what these pathways can offer: not only exposure, but confidence, practical skills and a stronger sense of direction.

In Colton Joint Unified, that journey can begin with an elementary student learning how to code a robot after school. Years later, it may continue with a high school student handling clinical responsibilities, exploring a profession and entering college with experience already in hand.

For families weighing where their children might best grow, the district’s message is clear: opportunity does not have to wait until adulthood. In Colton Joint Unified, it can start early, build year after year and help students see a future for themselves while they are still in school.

Bloomington High School students in the veterinary assistant pathway hold and assess young dogs during a hands-on training session, gaining experience in animal temperament, safe handling and early-stage care practices.



