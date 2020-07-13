Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund brings aid to organizations significantly impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Local Advertisement

Has your Riverside County organization experienced a loss in funding, cancelled or postponed fundraising events or made staff changes because of COVID? Inland Empire Community Foundation is currently accepting online grant applications from nonprofits for financial support through July 31, 2020. Nonprofits must provide services in Riverside County to be eligible for funding.

On June 9, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved $5 million in financial support to the nonprofit community using CARES Act funding. Funds are being dispersed through the Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund that is administered by IECF, in partnership with the Riverside County Homeless Solutions and Workforce Department and the Inland Empire Funders Alliance.

“The nonprofit community that provides direct services fills gaps that the county and other government agencies cannot meet,” said Vice Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “These agencies are some of the highest in-demand agencies in the county, and they need financial support to get through this pandemic, just like our businesses.”

With over 7,500 organizations countywide, the new program will assist nonprofits headquartered in or who have an office in Riverside County who have experienced a loss of revenue following the COVID-19 crisis.

Local Advertisement

The grant program is open and accepting applications through July 31, 2020.

Under the new program, grants will be made in the amounts of $2,500 -$10,000 to support nonprofit operations during COVID. Nonprofits interested in applying for a grant are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and application process at www.iegives.org/rivconnpaf. Organizations with a 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 Federal designation are encouraged to apply.

For help with applying, register for the next online information session on July 16, 5:00pm. If you cannot attend, all sessions will be recorded and uploaded on the website.

“IECF is pleased to partner with the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to deploy these funds, and we are grateful that our Supervisors recognize the economic contribution of our sector in these times,” IECF President and CEO Michelle Decker said.

For more questions about the fund, email us at rivconpaf@iegives.org. Please note, as IECF’s offices are closed, the best way to ask a question about this opportunity is at rivconpaf@iegives.org.