RUSD Students Win Big At Regional Science Fair, Three Head to State

On April 4, 2018, an impressive twenty-five Rialto Unified School District science students placed at either bronze, silver, or gold levels at the 36th Annual San Bernardino, Inyo and Mono County Science and Engineering Fair (SIMSEF) held at Summit High School, in Fontana.

There were a total of forty-five students, encompassing selected elementary schools (grades 4-5), and sixth grade students through seniors from the secondary level, who represented RUSD.

Rialto High School Science Team comprised of juniors: Brenda Carrera, Ricardo Hernandez, and Carla Lemus, worked with award-winning RHS Advanced Placement Biology teacher, and 2015 California Science Teacher of the Year, Guadalupe Valero, to win the gold medal for their project entitled, “The Effects of Over-the-Counter Pain Medication on Daphnia Magna.” The three outstanding science students will be representing RUSD at the California State Science and Engineering Fair, held in Los Angeles, on April 23-24, 2018.

“It all comes down to quality instruction, planning and embedding parts of the course to include project-based learning,’ stated Valero. “I required my students to participate because I know that research, scientific methods and applications are being utilized at the college levels. I am extremely proud of all our students for participating.”

“We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these outstanding student-scientists, our dedicated teachers, the supportive site administrators and the District’s science team,” stated RUSD Superintendent, Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila. “We wish all our State-bound students the very best as we champion them onto the next level.”

2018 RUSD’s SIMSEF Elementary and Secondary student winners are:

Elementary Division

Liviridiana Ledesma, Morris Elementary – Project: “Got Gas?” Bronze Award

Dominic Ortega, Fitzgerald Elementary – Project: “Texas Tea In The Sea” Bronze Award

Liliana Ramirez, Dollahan Elementary – Project: “Hydrodynamics” Bronze Award

Timothy Sugiyanto, Garcia Elementary – Project: “From Trash to Energy” Silver Award

Oscar Vera, Werner Elementary – Project: “A Battery That Makes Cents” Silver Award

Middle School Division

Andrew Acevedo and Joseph Angulo, Kucera Middle – Project: “Biofeedback Made Simple” Bronze Award

Daniel Vega, Frisbie Middle – Project: “Killing Bacteria with Spice” Bronze Award

Senior Division

Haruko Alva, David Gonzalez and Mariah Moukbel, Carter High – Project: “Year 2- Harnessing solar power into Super Capacitators using Nanotechnology” Silver Award

Sabrina Echeverria, Ivette Gonzalez and Jose Luis Reyes, Carter High – Project: “Year 2: Filtering Bacterial Infested Water through the Usage of Water Technology” Bronze Award

Myah Bennett, Carissa Estrada and Siaje Gideon, Carter High – Project: “Effects of Solutions on Cucumis Sativus” Bronze Award Jennifer Barragan, Ericka Chitica and Nicole Sanchez, Rialto High – Project: “Orange You Wondering How Much Imidacloprid is in Your Fruit?” Silver Award

Brenda Carrera, Ricardo Hernandez and Carla Lemus, Rialto High – Project: “The Effects of Over-the-Counter Pain Medication on Daphnia Magna” Gold Award

Gerardo Cortez and Stacey Garcia, Rialto High – Project: “Bees vs. Man: Is Honey Better Than Over-the Counter Antibiotics?” Silver Award