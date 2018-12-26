San Bernardino City Unified employees making hope happen

Local Advertisement

Employees of the San Bernardino City Unified School District’s Information Technology (IT) Department made hope happen for a family that lost everything in a fire over the weekend.

The family, which does not want to be identified, has two children attending SBCUSD schools. All their belongings were destroyed when their San Bernardino apartment caught fire on Sunday.

When IT employees heard about the family’s loss, they quickly sprang into action to take up a donation, which was presented to them this week. Employees donated a bike, clothing, housewares, backpacks, food, and toiletries to the family of four.

“It’s been a wonderful outpouring of generosity,” said Monique Marshall, who works as a data control clerk. “It’s great to see so much support for this family, especially during the holidays.”

